Team cbdMD Athletes Take Home Six Medals at the 2019 X Games Minneapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), is proud to announce that four Team cbdMD athletes took home six medals at the 2019 X Games in Minneapolis. The competition, now in its 19th year, took place from August 1-4.

Team cbdMD Athletes who won medals included:

Jarryd McNeil , who won Bronze in the Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick event and Gold in the SoFi Moto X Step Up event, making it the fourth year in a row he has won Gold.

, who won Bronze in the Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick event and Gold in the SoFi Moto X Step Up event, making it the fourth year in a row he has won Gold. Josh Sheehan , who took home Bronze in the Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick event and Silver in the Moto X Freestyle event.

, who took home Bronze in the Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick event and Silver in the Moto X Freestyle event. Ryan "R-Willy" Williams, who won Gold in The Real Cost BMX Big Air event, making X Games History by being the first-ever to win 3 consecutive BMX Big Air events.

Garrett Reynolds , who won his 12th Gold in the Men's BMX Street event.

To see the highlights from this weekend, visit the X Games website . For more information on premium, THC-free CBD oil products from cbdMD, please visit www.cbdMD.com

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products.

