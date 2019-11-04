Team cbdMD's Jorge Masvidal Wins Welterweight Headliner in New York City

The UFC 244 headliner came about after Diaz defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. He called out Jorge Masvidal as the next fight he wanted to have, acknowledging he was the only real fighter he wanted to take on within the division. The UFC then put together its first-ever "BMF" championship fight.

The pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden was Masvidal's third straight win, boasting an undefeated record in 2019, while his overall record is now 35-13.

"The cbdMD bath bombs helped me get through my training camp," said Jorge Masvidal. They were an amazing addition to help me get ready for this fight."

"Jorge is known for his intimidating presence, but his drive and determination also make him one of the best MMA fighters alive," said Caryn Dunayer, president of cbdMD. "Brand exposure at a marquee event like UFC 244 is obviously great, but we're just as proud that our products produce results for fighters like Jorge."

To follow Jorge Masvidal, visit his Instagram page; for more information about cbdMD, visit www.cbdMD.com.

