TEAM CLASSIC OR TEAM SPICY? CASAMIGOS TEQUILA BRINGS RIVALS TOGETHER FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ WITH GABRIELLE UNION AND KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY - AND INTRODUCES NEW PRE-MIXED MARGARITAS

The brand tapped Union and Key to go head-to-head as official Casamigos hosts for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ backing Team Classic and Team Spicy. Their playfully competitive dynamic captures the essence of global soccer fandom, showing fans that even the most passionate rivalries can be settled over a Casamigos margarita. Throughout the campaign, Union and Key bring their natural chemistry and quick wit to show fútbol fans around the world that even the most spirited rivals can come together at the bar after the final whistle.

"Bringing people together has defined Casamigos from day one — it's right there in our name, amigos," said Roderick Blaylock, Vice President of Marketing, Casamigos. "As a sports fan, I've seen how moments like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ unite people in a way few things can. It's a global stage fueled by passion, rivalry and pride. From tequila poured in stadiums to our pre-mixed margaritas enjoyed at home, we're making it easy for fans to be fully present, raise a glass and celebrate the connections that live beyond the 90 minutes, no matter which team they're backing."

"I grew up playing soccer, so I know firsthand how much passion the game brings out," said Gabrielle Union. "I'm Team Spicy all the way — I love a little heat. But what makes the game special is how it brings people together, no matter which side you're on. I love a friendly rivalry, especially when it ends with everyone clinking glasses."

"I've been watching the FIFA World Cup™ for decades. As a super-fan, I'm always on the edge of my seat. I love the history of the sport, the skills of the players, and of course, the classic rivalries," added Key. "I am proud to be part of Team Classic. A classic Casamigos margarita is the perfect game-time choice. As far as I'm concerned; the excitement of the game is all the spice I need."

As an Official Tequila Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Casamigos will activate in host cities throughout the tournament with fan-first experiences, while bringing that same game-day energy to fans gathering at bars and at home, giving everyone a reason to cheers with a Casamigos margarita together.

With its new pre-mixed margaritas, Casamigos makes game-day hosting simple by eliminating the extra steps of cocktail making without compromising quality. The simple pour-and-serve bottle requires no additional ingredients or mixing, so hosts can stay part of the celebration for all 90 minutes.

Available in two vibrant flavors — Classic Lime and Spicy — each 20.5% ABV pre-mixed margarita is crafted with Casamigos Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and natural flavors for a smooth, well-balanced taste. Casamigos pre-mixed margaritas are available in 750ml bottles serving ten cocktails and 375ml bottles serving five, with 110 calories per serving and limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ packaging. Suggested retail price: $21.99 MSRP. Both flavors are best served chilled.

In celebration of friendly rivalry, Casamigos invites fans to toast to a simple truth: there are no rivals, just friends you've yet to meet and margaritas you've yet to share.

For more information, please visit www.casamigos.com. Follow us on social media @casamigos.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. The Casamigos Spirits Company, LLC, White Plains, NY.

About CASAMIGOS:

Developed by friends, for friends. Born from a desire to create exceptionally smooth tequila and mezcal that could be enjoyed without the need for salt or lime, Casamigos was made to be shared with friends and family in moments of genuine connection.

The Casamigos Tequila family includes: Casamigos Blanco, Casamigos Reposado, Casamigos Añejo, Casamigos Cristalino and Casamigos Jalapeño, all made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Casamigos Mezcal Joven is crafted from 100% Espadín Agaves grown in the soils of Oaxaca, Mexico. Most recently, the brand launched Casamigos Margaritas made with Tequila, natural flavors, triple sec liqueur and real juice, available in a variety pack.

Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal have garnered the highest accolades from the spirit industry's most well-respected authority figures. Casamigos is available throughout the United States, UK, Canada, Australia and is expanding worldwide. For more information, please visit www.casamigos.com or follow us on social media @casamigos.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. The Casamigos Spirits Company, LLC, White Plains, NY.

About DIAGEO North America:

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SOURCE Casamigos Spirits Company