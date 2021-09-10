Team Cryptster Launches NextGen P2P Crypto Marketplace

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to satisfy the needs of thousands of crypto enthusiasts all over the world, Cryptster's new P2P exchange platform was designed to be particularly useful in countries where buying Bitcoins is associated with some sort of inconvenience.

The team is aware of most of the issues on the continent and clearly understands the importance of P2P trading format there.

Buy Bitcoin from Cryptster

The platform is indispensable in the countries where the real roadblock on the way to buying Bitcoins is a lack of properly functional banking system.

Buying up Bitcoin, and adopting it as a payment instrument, is a perfect and sometimes, the only solution to protect yourself from constant inflation. However, high fees, absence of security measures and virtually no transparency are the reasons why people in regions, such Africa or South America, rely more and more on companies like Cryptster to buy Bitcoin and altcoins. Unlike centralized crypto exchanges, P2P exchanges offer a variety of payment options: online payment, for cash, and other forms of payment including gift cards of your choice.

"The priority underlying the creation of this platform were high transparency and safety of transactions. Add worldwide accessibility at the lowest fees and you have an excellent opportunity to buy and sell cryptocurrency strictly on a person-to-person basis," says Cryptster co-founder Alex Кross.

It is also a truly user-friendly site as well. To make its services even more attractive, Cryptster has set a service fee at 0.25% per trade. However, only the person who posted the offer to sell or buy cryptocurrency, will be charged the fee.

Anyone willing to exchange fiat to bitcoin (BTC) or vice versa can sign up with only email address and a password.

"As far as clients' assets are concerned, we leave nothing to chances. At Cryptster, we take the safety of users' personal information and financial data with all due seriousness," affirms Mr. Kross.

The site stores all financial operations data as smart contracts on private blockchain ledger. This keeps all logs immutable and not accessible to any manipulation.

Cryptster's Features:

2-Factor Authentication login

Free built-in Multisig wallet upon registration

No limit on the number of offers published or the amount traded

Generation of additional addresses within the wallet for enhanced security

Free and instant asset transfers within the platform

Adjustable working hours to let other users know when offers are available

Trade and Direct chat options for in-trade communications

Conversation over chat is encrypted and absolutely private

Secure storage of financial data in a private blockchain as smart contracts

Feedback system as user performance indicator

About Cryptster:

A keen advocate of blockchain, team Cryptster believes in a universal growth of the cryptocurrency and makes valuable contributions to help the community promote it for the sake of the social good. The company works towards making fees affordable and exchange tools accessible to everyone and everywhere. The company is confident about the future of this technology and strongly supports its development.

