Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka Announces Partnership with NormaTec to Support Cyclists' Access to Recovery Technology

JOHANNESBURG and WATERTOWN, Mass., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, Africa's first registered UCI World Tour team, is delighted to announce its partnership with NormaTec, the industry leader in compression recovery technology for athletes. Team Dimension Data is adding NormaTec's PULSE 2.0 Series technology to its training and recovery protocols, and touring with the systems for race recovery. NormaTec's distribution partner in South Africa, Recovery Club, will receive the designation of Official Worldwide Supplier of Team Dimension Data.

The NormaTec partnership offers Team Dimension Data riders, who collectively compete in over 250 race days across the globe, access to NormaTec's revolutionary recovery systems to enable peak race and training performance. NormaTec's PULSE 2.0 Recovery Systems use compressed air to massage limbs, mobilize fluid, and speed recovery, helping athletes recover comprehensively and quickly before and after performance.

"Our team is very excited to use the NormaTec PULSE systems to enhance the recovery process," said Dr. Helge Riepenhoff, head of medical for Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. "Optimized soft tissue treatment is key to keep riders competitive during stage races, and NormaTec is an innovative and practical tool we can leverage to make this happen."

"Team Dimension Data is paving the way for other cycling teams around the globe by adopting NormaTec's revolutionary recovery technology to help their athletes perform at their best," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "We are proud to have Recovery Club, NormaTec's official supplier in South Africa, leading this initiative with Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, supporting not only their cycling efforts on the Tour but also their mission and commitment to race for something bigger."

NormaTec's patented Pulse Massage Pattern was created by a physician bioengineer and the technology is now relied on by 97% of professional sports teams in the USA. NormaTec's recently released PULSE 2.0 Series also features a wireless technology enabled app to integrate recovery sessions seamlessly into training plans and control the device directly from a smartphone.

