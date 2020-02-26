Team Drive-Away Acquires IXT Logistics and Transportation Booking Services

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's truck transport leader Team Drive-Away ("TDA") announced today that it has acquired the drive-away businesses of Kansas City, KS - based IXT Logistics, LLC ("IXT Logistics") as well as Kansas City, MO - based Transportation Booking Services ("TBS"). Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The transactions, which closed earlier this month, position Team Drive-Away to continue its long tradition of excellent customer service through timely, safe and damage-free truck deliveries. The partnership adds to TDA's volume in the growing Class 5-8 truck drive-away market and increases its service capacity and capabilities through the expansion of its team of independent delivery professionals and experienced logisticians.

TDA transports diverse types of Class 5-8 trucks for dealers, up-fitters, fleets, auctions and others whether next door or coast to coast as single moves or in multi-truck decked or boom configurations depending upon customer needs. Both IXT Logistics and TBS have been leaders in the truck transportation industry in their respective geographic markets.

"These new partnerships are a win-win for our customers and independent delivery professionals," said Steve Wambold, President, Team Drive-Away. "They expand TDA's ability to serve customers over a broader geographic area and importantly, a larger driver network gives us more service capacity."

These transactions represent the first acquisitions for TDA since being acquired by United Road Services in the early fall of 2019. United Road, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, is North America's largest and most diversified finished vehicle logistics provider, using proprietary technology to expedite the movement of more than four million new and remarketed cars and light trucks annually.

SOURCE Team Drive-Away