Team Eagle Foundation, LEDR Program Receives $5,000 Grant from Investors Foundation

"We are so grateful for the generous support of the Investors Bank Foundation, and we are amazed that our program was so honored," says John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO of NJMEP and Co-Founder of the Team Eagle Foundation. "The Investors Foundation grant will have a direct impact on mentoring young adults and will afford an additional 10 individuals an opportunity to discover and consider career possibilities while developing leadership skills."

John W. Kennedy and Dennis Kohl, Scout Executive, Patriots Path Council, BSA have long worked together on various youth programs and events. Approximately a decade ago, it became apparent to them that there were many young adults they met with who had not been exposed to various educational or vocational career pathways and were making life choices based on social trends and current family situations rather than potential opportunities. The Team Eagle Foundation was established so that young adults could be afforded a chance to explore and discuss life and educational options that they were not currently being exposed to. The goal was, and is, to lend a hand to these young adults as they develop themselves through different career options and public service while building new friendships and experiencing adventures of a lifetime.

The participants of the LEDR Program are exposed to key values including integrity and ethics, leadership modules, the opportunity to evaluate their individual self (confidence, assurance and awareness), the role of 'community' in everyday life, and cultural and educational diversity. The overall goal of the Team Eagle Foundation is to provide these learning opportunities and programs at 'no cost' to the participants and their families.

Completing its eighth year of operation, the program focuses on Post-Secondary Education, Government, Service, Business & STEM. The program accepts statewide nominations for those NJ Residents between 15 to 20 years of age, male & female that attend at no-cost – and – now has 301 Alumni from 19 out of 21 NJ Counties. All Alumni, Staff, Boy & Girl Scouts that have supported the program can apply annually for Scholarships that honor Bob Beaman – a long-time Boy Scout Volunteer and a LEDR Founding Board Member -and Tony DeSantis, SVP at NJMEP and a leading advocate for Military Veterans (both) who passed away in 2015. NJMEP supports this endeavor through its Manufacturing Cares initiative, which is a charitable platform for NJ Manufacturers to give back to the communities they serve.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

For more information, please visit https://www.njmep.org or http://www.tef-ledr.org/.

About Investors Bank: Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $25 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank's services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

About the Investors Foundation: Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors.

For more information, please visit https://www.myinvestorsbank.com/Community/Investors-Foundation

