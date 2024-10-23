Team Eagle Signs Agreement with Pakistan for Strategic Political Advocacy and Economic Development Advisory

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Eagle, a consortium of leading Pakistan experts and other globally recognized strategic, government affairs, and economic development experts, proudly announces a new partnership to support enhanced Pakistan-US relations. This renewed partnership, which builds on Team Eagle's long-standing relationship with Pakistan, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan-US relations. The consortium is set to provide strategic, technical, and political services to strengthen Pakistan's strategic relationship with the United States and support developing Foreign Direct Investment opportunities in Pakistan.

It is an honor to reignite our partnership with Pakistan at such a pivotal time Post this Team Eagle is a business development and advocacy firm providing sovereign states with strategic, technical, and political services.

Pakistan's partnership with Team Eagle holds considerable geopolitical importance as a major non-NATO ally to the United States. Team Eagle previously advised the government of Pakistan during the Bush administration, providing counsel on Pakistan's long-term energy strategy, strengthening its diplomatic, economic, and military relations with the U.S., and strengthening the long-standing ties between the US and Pakistan. Notable accomplishments during this time include assisting in the negotiations of a USD $3bn aid package from the United States, facilitating Pakistan's Major Non-NATO Ally Status, assisting with a US/Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and coordinating efforts to allow Pakistan to purchase top-level military equipment.

With this new agreement, Team Eagle will provide political advocacy for Pakistan, focusing on grassroots organizing within the U.S. Pakistani diaspora and advising on how Pakistan can continue to support global counterterrorism efforts. Additionally, Team Eagle will assist Pakistan in securing foreign investment to build a resilient and thriving economy.

Stephen Payne of Team Eagle expressed his excitement about working with Pakistan again, "It is an honor to reignite our partnership with Pakistan at such a pivotal time. As one of the original architects of this program, I am confident we can help Pakistan navigate complex global challenges and build a more secure and lasting prosperous relationship between our two countries."

The partnership gains added strength through Team Eagle's collaboration with Hyperfocal Communications, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm. A Straife company, Hyperfocal is a global communications and advocacy firm with a team of U.S. political experts with experience within and outside government. With access to technical experts at its parent company, Straife, Hyperfocal can support a full suite of expert solutions provided by globally recognized diplomats, national security, and business experts. Together, Team Eagle will provide Pakistan with a unique combination of political, strategic, and economic insights.

"Pakistan sits at the crossroads of some of the most critical geopolitical dynamics of the Greater Caspian Region," said Stuart Jolly, chairman of Hyperfocal. "With our deep regional knowledge and a shared commitment to promoting economic stability, we are excited to help Pakistan build a resilient, secure future through this consortium."

About Team Eagle

Team Eagle is a business development and advocacy firm providing sovereign states with strategic, technical, and political services. Its leadership includes Stephen Payne, Brian Ettinger, and Joseph Fleming, who bring decades of experience in energy strategy, government relations, and advocacy.

About Hyperfocal

Hyperfocal is a fully integrated communications and public affairs firm that approaches our work by seamlessly blending a wide range of services to build an effective strategy. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Hyperfocal also has offices in Houston, Brussels, Istanbul, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit hyperfocal.pr . Hyperfocal's parent company, Straife, provides strategy and risk management services for governments and multinational organizations worldwide. Straife guides clients through their most complex challenges by building on existing best practices and global partnerships, drawing from its leadership experiences and research. To learn more, visit straife.com .

Disseminated by Team Eagle, LLC, a registered foreign agent, on behalf of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (on behalf of the Pakistan Government). Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

