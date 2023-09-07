Team Expansion at Backcast Partners Fueled by Platform Growth & Private Credit Demand

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners Management, LLC ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital for both middle-market private equity and non-private equity-owned companies, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its investment team.

Ryan Stuckert recently joined Backcast as a Principal from Siguler Guff where he was a senior member of the firm's credit platform for over 13 years.  Mr. Stuckert was actively involved in the sourcing, due diligence and monitoring of corporate credit and specialty finance transactions, including special situations, structured credit, and other alternative credit investments. Prior to joining Siguler Guff in 2010, Mr. Stuckert was an investment banking analyst at Jefferies & Company. Mr. Stuckert holds a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Ronen Barak recently joined Backcast Partners as an Associate. Prior to joining Backcast, Mr. Barak was a Senior Associate at Oak View Group, an investment firm specializing in sports, entertainment, and hospitality, where he was responsible for evaluating new investments and arranging financings for the firm's portfolio.  Prior to Oak View Group, Mr. Barak was an investment banking Associate Director in the Leveraged Finance & Financial Sponsors group at UBS, and an investment banking Analyst in the Bank Debt Investment Group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (now Truist). Mr. Barak received a B.S. in Finance and Technology Management from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner at Backcast, said: "the addition of Ryan and Ronen to the Backcast team further expands the bandwidth and strengths of the team. In Ronen's case, his nearly six years of experience in lending and working through complex situations will allow him to immediately contribute to the investment team. In Ryan's case, we've worked with Ryan for over six years as an L.P. in our funds and as an active co-investor in many of our investments.  His diverse breadth of competencies and senior leadership will significantly increase our ability to execute as we continue to opportunistically expand our business and prudently deploy our investors' capital."

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016, manages value-additive, private credit investment funds providing capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies and over $1.2 billion in AUM.  The Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades.  Backcast Partners has a very flexible capital mandate and seeks to invest from $20 million to over $100 million per transaction.  Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ, with a satellite office in Los Angeles, CA. 

