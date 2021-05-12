Team FITAID Athlete Meagan Martin Crowned as First Ninja Warrior Women's Champion

A former gymnast and a Division 1 Pole Vaulter at Vanderbilt, Martin first started competing on the show in 2014 during its sixth season. She was the first rookie to complete a qualifying course, but hadn't hit a buzzer since season eight.

"When it comes to Ninja, it's so easy for random mistakes to happen, so to be able to FINALLY finish a 10 obstacle course and hit 4 buzzers during this competition felt like a dream!" Martin continues in her Instagram post. "I am so thankful for every opportunity I have to get on the course, and I can't wait for the next time! Thanks to everyone who has shown me love and support, it means the world to me!!!⁠"

A multi-talented athlete with a diverse background, Martin joined the LIFEAID family in 2020 as the first climber on the team's roster. You can learn more about her at www.meaganmartinclimbing.com.



