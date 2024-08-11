Team GB Closes the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Style with Ben Sherman Attire at the Closing Ceremony

PARIS, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games drew to a close, Team GB took the spotlight once more at the Closing Ceremony, proudly dressed in their official Ben Sherman ceremonial attire. This momentous occasion celebrated two weeks of extraordinary sportsmanship, resilience, and achievement, marking the end of the remarkable Paris 2024 Olympic Games for all the athletes.

Stade de France, Paris, France

Britain's flag bearers Britain's gymnast Bryony Page (L) and Britain's Triathlon athlete Alex Yee (R) enter the stadium during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy of Ben Sherman Team Great Britain arrive during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Sunday August 11, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images) Courtesy of Ben Sherman Paris 2024 Olympics. TeamGB enter the stadium at The Closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics at the Stade de France in Paris, France on 11th August 2024. Photo Credit:Sam Mellish/Team GB

Athlete Spotlight:

Team GB flagbearers Bryony Page (Gymnastics Trampoline; Gold Medalist) and Alex Yee (Triathlon; Gold Medalist) led the way illuminated in the Stade de France at the Closing Ceremony, elegantly embodying a fusion of British heritage and modern fashion while celebrating the end of the Games.

Closing Ceremony Wear Details:

The Closing Ceremony attire featured thoughtfully designed pieces that encapsulate the spirit of Team GB and the United Kingdom's rich heritage. Each piece highlights the unique four-nation floral motif, representing the English Tudor Rose, Scottish Thistle, Welsh Daffodil, and Northern Irish Shamrock.

The Official Closing Ceremony look comprised of:

Team GB Floral Shirt: Featuring the specially designed four-nation floral motif print, creating a harmonious and patriotic design symbolising the unity of Great Britain .

Featuring the specially designed four-nation floral motif print, creating a harmonious and patriotic design symbolising the unity of . Team GB Oxford Shorts: Offering comfort and style, with unique design details on the waistband and hem.

Offering comfort and style, with unique design details on the waistband and hem. Accessories: Completing the ensemble is a stylish belt, supple suede loafers, and Closing Ceremony inspired patterned ankle socks created in collaboration with Happy Socks.

