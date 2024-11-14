Team-GPT raises $4.5M to Discover and Deploy AI Use Cases in Enterprises

Backed by True Ventures, Team-GPT enables teams to leverage AI in a collaborative workspace and propel internal use of AI in data-secure way.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgarian startup Team-GPT has amassed a user base of 45,000+ for its AI-driven collaborative workspace for the enterprise. Salesforce, MRO, and Johns Hopkins University are among the large-scale organizations using Team-GPT. The startup recently secured a $4.5 million seed round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm True Ventures with participation from Pact and angel investors, including ex-OpenAI employees.

Team-GPT founders (from left to right): Yavor Belakov, Katya Vaptsarova, Iliya Valchanov, Maria Valchanova, Ilko Kacharov.

Many companies are unsure how to integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) effectively in their workflows. The challenges are manifold, from identifying relevant AI use cases and collaborating on them, through managing AI models from major players like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta, to making sure the data remains safe through compliance standards like SOC-2 and ISO 27001.

Team-GPT allows users within enterprises to interact with any AI model, organize prompts, and discover actionable AI use cases. This facilitates an easy integration of AI into business processes, empowering companies to decrease hiring needs and dramatically enhance productivity.

"For decades, communicating with AI was a complicated task reserved for scientists. GPT changed the game and allowed anyone to take advantage of AI, by simply chatting," said Iliya Valchanov, co-founder and CEO of Team-GPT. "While chat is simple to understand, it's rather limiting. When working with files, editing text, or automating workflows, instead of chat, we need novel AI-first experiences, the likes of which we offer in Team-GPT. Moreover, to truly adopt AI, enterprises will require a great deal of education and change management – something we've dealt with as a team when cloud and data science platforms started to emerge."

Valchanov is a renowned AI instructor, having educated 1,400,000+ working professionals globally. He founded the company alongside co-founders Ilko Kacharov, Yavor Belakov, Katya Vaptsarova, and Maria Valchanova. Together, they are on a mission to help enterprises uncover practical AI applications for their unique needs.

"Knowledge workers are using generative AI to improve their work," said Mike Montano, investor at True Ventures. "Pair that with enterprise concerns about data protection and it makes for a real challenge in adopting tools across teams. Team-GPT brings all of that silo-ed work into a workspace that will become a new home for AI-driven collaboration. We're excited to see this come to life, get to invest and support the team's journey."

In addition to large enterprise organizations like Salesforce, the impact of Team-GPT has been widely recognized by leaders across myriad industries.

"Team-GPT supports our entire value chain—from strategy development and conceptualization to content creation. We've seen 60% productivity increase anywhere that content generation is required" shared Michael Frank, CEO of Die Crew.

"We've accelerated our deal closure time by 35% using Team-GPT. It's like having a team of expert analysts working 24/7 to accelerate our operations." shared Jeko Kolev, CEO of Nextoria.

In an era where GenAI technologies like ChatGPT and Claude are set to revolutionize industries, the potential for superhuman productivity is unprecedented.

About Team-GPT

Team-GPT is an enterprise AI software where teams of nontechnical users can collaborate. The platform includes: a shared chat interface, an agent workflow builder, file management systems, and a word processor with embedded AI. Learn how Team-GPT's AI toolbox can help your team work better together and discover the use cases that can be solved by AI at team-gpt.com.

