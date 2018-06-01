Team Hewins Separates from Hewins Financial Advisors to Focus on Serving Family Wealth

Team Hewins will continue to serve clients across the country from their offices in Redwood City, San Francisco, Boca Raton, and Miami. The company's headquarters and operations, trading and client service teams will remain in Redwood City, California.

"We are excited to take fiduciary planning to the next level. Our emphasis is focused on people with complex financial lives, including closely-held businesses and multi-generational families. For family business and family wealth to thrive careful planning and the development of a long-term strategy is required," said Roger Hewins, CEO of Team Hewins. "Our role as counselor requires that we focus intently on our clients, serving their needs in a long-term relationship. Lucky for us, this is what we love doing."

While Team Hewins will continue to serve a broad group of High Net Worth individuals and families with financial planning and investment advisory services, small businesses are becoming an important area of focus. "Small business owners grapple with issues from succession and family participation in management to basic organizational and people issues. This focus may mask their concurrent needs for financial planning and investment advice. This kind of planning requires tools and expertise well beyond what is needed for traditional financial planning, but we have learned from experience that helping our clients address those issues is critical to their long-term success," added Hewins.

To further enhance their planning services, Team Hewins is also launching their "Life-in-Motion Planning" program. As Hewins puts it, "the critical elements of our clients' lives are often in motion; they need help with a variety of issues, such as health, retirement, death in the family, children, marriage, family business and job changes. With this tool we create a living financial roadmap for each client and track their lives as they unfold. We believe having a plan — and watching it work — can provide our clients with results that fit their lifestyle and peace of mind."

The core leadership group has been a team for decades; Roger Hewins (Chief Executive Officer) and Martha Post (Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer) have worked together since 1995. "Excellent service, deep relationships and the retention of our great clients and great people have always been our focus. This is the bedrock belief our company is built on and it will continue to be our most important touchstone." said Post. Along with Roger and Martha, the extended leadership team includes John Bussel (Chief Investment Officer), Mikhael Balachov (Director of Operations), Patrice Cresci (Senior Financial Advisor), Ka-Tye Koo (Operations Manager), Thuong Thien (Senior Financial Advisor), Karl Schwartz (Senior Financial Advisor), and Eric Donner (Senior Financial Advisor).

