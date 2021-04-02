Team Hytiva Becomes Official Sponsor of UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of our podium finish at the Baja 1000, Team Hytiva® is excited to expand into the world of Mixed Martial Arts. We are proud to be the official sponsor for the training camp of Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez as he prepares for his final appearance in the UFC Octagon. Diego will cap off his storied career with a final battle against former Jackson/Wink MMA teammate, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, on May 8, at UFC Fight Night on ESPN.

Diego wearing Hytiva at UFC Fight Island Diego with Hytiva Yeti in front of UFC HQ Abu Dhabi

Team Hytiva will offer an up-close look at the world of a UFC Hall of Famer on the journey to his final fight. Diego, known for his iconoclastic and entertaining interviews - and who once put the world on notice of his "Enlightened" status - is sure to put on a great show. Join @teamhytiva as Diego travels the country to train with some of the world's best trainers and fighters. Help Team Hytiva celebrate the career of a legend.

"This is my last dance and I don't waltz. I'm excited to represent Team Hytiva in this, my last UFC training camp." - Diego Sanchez

"To be competing at the level Diego has in the UFC for 17 years is truly remarkable. Team Hytiva is proud to sponsor Diego in his final UFC battle vs Cowboy Cerrone." - Team Hytiva President, Stephan Bonnar

Explore the world of Cannabis on Demand® with Hytiva.com . Search, learn, and order for pickup or delivery.

Media contact:

Stephan Bonnar

[email protected]

773-517-6514

SOURCE Team Hytiva