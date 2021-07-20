Team Hytiva Signs Shawn Saxton Who Earns 3rd Place Podium Finish at TexPlex SXS Series 6, on July 17 in Midlothian, TX

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since establishing themselves as a podium staple in open desert UTV races like the Mint 400 and Baja series, Team Hytiva® is taking to the closed-circuit track. Fresh off of signing 23-year-old Shawn Saxton, Team Hytiva will be gaining even more recognition in the industry. Shawn has a lot of races left this season to showcase the Team Hytiva banner, and is eager to compete.

Shawn Saxton is all smiles after signing with Team Hytiva Shawn racing the Team Hytiva Polaris RZR

"It's an honor to represent a company like Hytiva, the leader in technology and information in the cannabis industry. Team Hytiva has shown much success in the desert races, so it's a great honor to be the first short-course racer to be a part of the team. I plan on taking this opportunity to finish off the season strong and build solid ground for an amazing 2022."

"In second grade the teacher asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I said I wanted to race UTV's. That moment stuck with me throughout my career and I use it to get through challenging times."

In 2020 at only 22 years old, Shawn has already won the WORCS SxS World Finals as well as the UTV World Championships, some feats racers never achieve. He is currently ranked in the top 5 in the 2022 WORCS points championship race, and feels like he is only beginning to hit his stride.

"We're proud to sponsor an athlete like Shawn who can grow and mature under the Team Hytiva banner. As a former pro athlete myself, it is rewarding to give a guy like Shawn the opportunity to reach his full potential." Team Hytiva President Stephan Bonnar.

Shawn's first race under the Team Hytiva banner was the SxS Series Round 6 on July 15-17 at the TexPlex Park in Midlothian, TX. Shawn took home the 3rd Place trophy, proudly earning Team Hytiva a podium finish. A large part of Hytiva's success is always having a grand vision, and never setting limits on our potential. In much the same way, Shawn Saxton has a similar grand vision and Team Hytiva is here to guide him there!To see Shawn in action at the TexPlex Park this past weekend, click here: https://www.hytiva.com/team/news/team-hytiva-texplex-sxs-race-prep-and-practice

SOURCE Team Hytiva