Team, Inc. Announces Commercialization Of New SmartStop™ Isolation Technology

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today the commercial launch of its proprietary double block and bleed SmartStop™ Isolation Technology.

"We are excited to announce that after extensive in-house testing and several successful field tests, we have commercialized our new, patent pending SmartStop Isolation Technology," said Chad Murray, TEAM's President of Mechanical and Onstream Services Group. "TEAM has a long track record of providing integrated solutions to our end markets, which drive safety, reliability, and productivity improvements for our clients' assets. This new integrated solution offering combines our engineering and manufacturing capabilities and provides material traceability and quality assurance. TEAM's research and development group spent several years developing and testing a new double block and bleed line isolation technology which increases isolation integrity and overall safety. This new technology reduces total project execution times and in turn, our clients' overall costs, further strengthening our competitive advantages in the hot tapping industry."

SmartStop Isolation Technology

TEAM's new SmartStop technology is raising safety and productivity standards to new levels for hot tapping and line intervention applications. The proprietary technology features a self-energizing, dual seal system within a single standard line stop fitting, reducing the number of pipe alterations required to safely perform a double block and bleed isolation. Additionally, the patent pending system utilizes an innovative guide rail that has fewer moving parts and minimal degrees of freedom, creating more reliable isolation head insertion and retraction. These innovations eliminate the need for complicated hydraulics or pivot points that are failure mechanisms in competitive tools. In total, SmartStop surpasses competitive line stop technologies in safety, reliability, and critical asset protection.

As part of the product launch, TEAM has started rolling out this new technology to clients and different operating regions in the United States. To learn more about this new proprietary isolation technology or speak with a subject matter expert, e-mail your contact information to [email protected] or visit our website at www.teaminc.com.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:

Kevin Smith

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(281) 388-5551

SOURCE Team, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.teaminc.com

