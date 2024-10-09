TEAM KALITTA CELEBRATES AT EXXONMOBIL HEADQUARTERS; REIGNING TOP FUEL CHAMP WILL RUN MOBIL 1 50TH ANNIVERSARY LIVERY

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mobil 1™ motor oil, Kalitta Motorsports joined a grand celebration at the Mobil 1 corporate headquarters prior to running special Mobil 1 50th anniversary livery on Doug Kalitta's car during this week's Texas NHRA FallNationals in Ennis, Texas, the fourth of six races making up the Countdown to the Championship NHRA Playoffs.

Kalitta and the Mobil 1 team were part of a 50th anniversary commemoration earlier today at the ExxonMobil corporate headquarters in Houston. The Mobil 1 Toyota team started the Top Fuel Dragster's engine and performed the equivalent of a pre-run warm up for the lunchtime crowd of Mobil 1 executives and employees.

Kalitta Motorsports & championship driver Doug Kalitta celebrated the 50th anniversary of Mobil 1 at ExxonMobil today. Post this

The event featured Kalitta autographs, food trucks and photo opportunities. Mobil 1 personnel enjoyed unprecedented access to the car and the team hauler while learning the ins and outs of the NHRA Top Fuel dragster. Team Kalitta joins other race teams in Formula 1, NASCAR, Moto GP and Formula E among others in celebrating the Mobil 1 50th anniversary with special livery this season.

"We are thrilled to bring this special paint scheme to life for such a historic anniversary of the Mobil 1 brand," said Katy Howell, Global Sponsorship Manager on behalf of Mobil 1. "This livery exemplifies our collaborations in lubricant innovation in the world of motorsports. Together, we've crafted livery designs that not only pay homage to the 50-year legacy of the Mobil 1 brand, but also capture the essence of speed, performance and teamwork."

"Mobil 1 always has our backs with everything they do on and off the track," Kalitta said. "We are honored to be a part of their 50th anniversary celebration, but really, we are just fortunate to have Mobil 1 behind us supporting Kalitta Motorsports and Kalitta Air. It's always great to be in their back yard in Texas, and we'd love to deliver an anniversary victory for them Sunday at Texas Motorplex."

Contact: Rob Goodman, Kalitta Motorsports

E-mail: [email protected]

Copyright © 2024 3-G Sports, LLC, All rights reserved.

SOURCE Kalitta Motorsports