TEAM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Atlassian Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Atlassian Corporation ("Atlassian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TEAM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Atlassian investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased and/or acquired Atlassian ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/atlassian-corporation-class-action-submission-form?prid=36743&wire=4

TEAM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth had also slowed; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Atlassian during the relevant time frame, you have until April 4, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP