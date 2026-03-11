TEAM LEWIS Invests in Integrated and Strategic Talent to Meet Evolving Client Needs

The new hires include specialists in media, strategy, and SEO/GIO—key roles aimed at delivering greater value to clients.

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today announced new strategic hires for its US team. Danielle Malvesti joins as SVP, Strategy, supported by a Managing Director of Brand Strategy. Additionally, a new SEO/GIO specialist will support Desiree Dileso, SVP of Media, who joined TEAM LEWIS in 2025. Client demand for integrated solutions is growing. As the marketing landscape continues to be shaped by LLM visibility, this team will deliver forward-thinking counsel and innovative strategies to support clients and the TEAM LEWIS brand.

Danielle Malvesti is a brand and communications strategist with 17 years of experience across brand strategy, B2B campaigns, events, and corporate communications in Professional Services, Travel, Technology, Healthcare, and Financial Services sectors. With a background in business and change management, she specializes in helping organizations identify opportunities, clarify narratives, and engage key audiences. Danielle excels at translating business objectives into integrated, multi-channel strategies that drive measurable commercial impact, offering TEAM LEWIS a pragmatic, results-driven approach to brand and communications.

Desiree DiIeso brings more than 15 years of integrated media experience across both B2B and B2C. Her expertise spans paid and organic social, programmatic, search, CTV, digital out-of-home, and traditional channels, paired with deep experience in analytics and measurement frameworks that tie media performance to business outcomes. With a holistic, cross-industry background, she aligns media strategy to complex buyer journeys—blending creativity with performance-driven marketing to deliver measurable impact.

"As an independent agency at the forefront of innovation, we are committed to investing in areas that deliver tangible value to our clients," said Yvonne van Bokhoven, Chief Operating Officer, Global at TEAM LEWIS. "Our industry's future is integrated, and these strategic hires enable us to guide clients through this evolution."

These hires form the foundation of TEAM LEWIS's integrated services, enhancing the agency's global offerings. Focusing on integrated strategy, digital content visibility, and rankings in AI-powered platforms, these new skills will keep the agency aligned with evolving industry and client needs.

