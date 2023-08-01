TEAM LEWIS posts all-time revenue record for financial year ending July 31st

~ profit reinvested into the Foundation, plus bonuses for team

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has announced its annual financial results for the year ended July 31st 2023.

The independent agency, with 24 offices worldwide, finished the year with record revenues of $74m. The business grew 42% in the past four years. This growth was entirely organic.

TEAM LEWIS, which works with clients including Jabra, Nikon, Pizza Hut, Schneider Electric and Zalando will:

Award an extra month's salary as a bonus to the majority of staff

Double investment in the TEAM LEWIS Foundation. The employee-driven scheme has already supported over 1,200 causes, with an average $2,000 donated per head. This excludes the time the agency donates to help support with marketing campaigns

Create three new training programs in the US, EMEA and APAC for 100 new staff worldwide. These candidates will be hired on attitude rather than purely academic qualifications

"We're a global team, so when the company does well, our colleagues and communities also benefit. To achieve record growth is an amazing result given the turbulence created by global events", said Noah Dye, EVP, US at TEAM LEWIS. "During this time, clients have searched for three things. They want better value, flexibility and fresh creativity. We've delivered on this by breaking down commercial and geographic siloes and, of course, a lot of hard work."

"With or without a degree, we welcome candidates to apply", said Inez Odom, Head of Professional Development in the company. "If you're serious about diversity, you can't exclude people on the basis of their academic qualifications. Attitude is as important as education in creating world-class marketing professionals."

Future marketing stars must be free to travel and have an active interest in either community or commercial campaigns. They DO NOT need to submit a CV. In the first instance, applicants should send a link to their LinkedIn profile along with a short introduction video to [email protected] .

TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to inspire brands. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients and causes. The company has over 650 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

