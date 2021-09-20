TEAM LEWIS Retires the Resume

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today announced that it is retiring the resume. Tweet this

Seasoned and aspiring marketers alike will be able to visit teamlewis.com/ER and in one word describe who they want to be. A designer, a thinker, a leader. After providing a link to their LinkedIn page, TEAM LEWIS will reach out to discuss their goals and which of the 100+ global opportunities might be a fit.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted individuals across the globe to reconsider which parts of their lives they can change for the better. TEAM LEWIS has embraced this change, scaling global programs to support community causes, diversity and inclusion, and flexible work environments for employees. Retiring the resume is one step further in breaking down barriers to new careers.

In 2020, a fifth of the global workforce was comprised of people between the ages of 15 and 24. Today, this group is recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, contributing to a recent finding that 48% of marketers were personally planning on leaving their jobs. This group represents a generation of marketers who are looking to define themselves not by their resume but by who they are.

Earlier this month, TEAM LEWIS launched its global RISE program. Fifty new entry-level trainees will be able to earn and learn through training, certification, shadowing and work exchange. The program is aimed at non-degree holders and career changers. It will offer the freedom to choose a career path in the marketing industry without having a degree or relevant work experience. RISE is part of TEAM LEWIS' ongoing action program to address diversity, inclusion, communication and equality (DICE).

For more information and to apply to one of over 100+ global roles, visit teamlewis.com/ER

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to help and inspire brands to grow. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients. The company has over 500 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America. Visit www.teamlewis.com .

