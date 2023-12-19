TEAM LEWIS Strengthens HR & Leadership Development with Two New Appointments and Major Investment in Training

New HR leadership, professional development, and online training facilities

San Diego, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has named two additions to its North American leadership team. Inez Odom joins the team as Vice President of Professional Development. Christine Branom joins as Head of Human Resources (HR). Both roles will support HR operations in the United States. Early in 2024, TEAM LEWIS will also launch its largest ever investment in online learning, LEWIVERSITY.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Branom has committed herself to nurturing the most crucial asset within any organization: its people. She joins TEAM LEWIS after 21 years at Fleishman Hillard, a global communications agency, where she served as the Regional Senior Human Resources Business Lead. Branom brings extensive experience in employee relations including boosting team culture and engagement, performance and reward management, financial responsibility, staffing, and planning.

With more than thirty years of experience in the education and media industries, Odom is a passionate leader who strives to empower others to achieve their full potential. Her background in education and leadership coaching, paired with a Communications Master's degree from Stanford University, provides a fresh perspective. Odom's experience includes talent development and retention, culture building, and overseeing diversity initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Inez and Christine to TEAM LEWIS. Their extensive experience in human resources and team development, coupled with a deep understanding of our industry, will undoubtedly elevate our HR functions," said Noah Dye, Executive Vice President, US at TEAM LEWIS. "Both Inez and Christine embody the values that define our agency, and we look forward to the positive impact their leadership will have on our team."

Odom and Branom will support more than 115 employees in six offices across the US. Odom will provide executive coaching to employees, building a team of professionals who epitomize the best in marketing and communications. Branom's responsibilities include recruitment and succession planning, recognition and retention, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits packages, and more.

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to inspire brands. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients and causes. The company has over 650 staff across 25 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lewis PR