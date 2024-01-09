TEAM LEWIS strengthens Leadership with major investment

News provided by

Lewis PR

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

New hires for Research, Strategy & Analytics to support agency growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has appointed new leaders to its US team. Piper Dolan joins as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Research and Analysis. Martha Kalman joins as the Head of Strategic Campaign Development. Both roles will provide oversight on new and existing US clients, while also providing support to global accounts.

With twenty years experience in marketing, Dolan is a strategy expert specializing in the intersection of culture, brands, and audiences. She will oversee the strategy, research and analytics practices in the US. She joins after thirteen years at Ogilvy, where she was Head of Strategy. There, she led several B2B, technology and CPG accounts. Dolan also adds experience marketing innovation, analytics, branding, and business development.

Kalman joins after ten years at Edelman, where she led the Bay Area's multi-disciplinary digital team as well as key global consumer technology accounts. In addition to her digital and social media expertise, she ads experience with integrated marketing, global network collaboration, campaign operations and business development. She brings twenty years of brand marketing and client management experience to global clients. She will lead strategic campaign development for clients and support new business and marketing efforts for TEAM LEWIS in the US.

"We are thrilled to be reinvesting so heavily at this time," said Noah Dye, Executive Vice President, US at TEAM LEWIS. "Piper and Martha join at an exciting time. Their fresh perspective and experience, combined with our current talent, will significantly add to our strategic capabilities."

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to inspire growth. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients and causes. The company has 650 staff across 25 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Media contact:
[email protected] 
559 430 5799

SOURCE Lewis PR

Also from this source

TEAM LEWIS Strengthens HR & Leadership Development with Two New Appointments and Major Investment in Training

TEAM LEWIS Strengthens HR & Leadership Development with Two New Appointments and Major Investment in Training

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has named two additions to its North American leadership team. Inez Odom joins the team as Vice President of ...
NEW REPORT REVEALS VULNERABILITY IN MARKETING

NEW REPORT REVEALS VULNERABILITY IN MARKETING

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today launched its 6th annual Global Marketing Engagement Index™. The report analyzes the top 300 companies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.