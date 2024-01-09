TEAM LEWIS strengthens Leadership with major investment

New hires for Research, Strategy & Analytics to support agency growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has appointed new leaders to its US team. Piper Dolan joins as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Research and Analysis. Martha Kalman joins as the Head of Strategic Campaign Development. Both roles will provide oversight on new and existing US clients, while also providing support to global accounts.

With twenty years experience in marketing, Dolan is a strategy expert specializing in the intersection of culture, brands, and audiences. She will oversee the strategy, research and analytics practices in the US. She joins after thirteen years at Ogilvy, where she was Head of Strategy. There, she led several B2B, technology and CPG accounts. Dolan also adds experience marketing innovation, analytics, branding, and business development.

Kalman joins after ten years at Edelman, where she led the Bay Area's multi-disciplinary digital team as well as key global consumer technology accounts. In addition to her digital and social media expertise, she ads experience with integrated marketing, global network collaboration, campaign operations and business development. She brings twenty years of brand marketing and client management experience to global clients. She will lead strategic campaign development for clients and support new business and marketing efforts for TEAM LEWIS in the US.

"We are thrilled to be reinvesting so heavily at this time," said Noah Dye, Executive Vice President, US at TEAM LEWIS. "Piper and Martha join at an exciting time. Their fresh perspective and experience, combined with our current talent, will significantly add to our strategic capabilities."

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to inspire growth. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients and causes. The company has 650 staff across 25 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

