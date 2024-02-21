Team Liquid Builds on Sui to Elevate Fan Experience

Multiyear partnership with top professional esports organization to build loyalty platform on Sui and integrate marketing efforts to better connect with fans, further web3 gaming growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Liquid, the leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Mysten Labs, the web3 infrastructure company and original contributor to Sui, the layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform. The intent behind the partnership is to highlight the rapidly developing Sui gaming ecosystem and to improve engagement for Team Liquid fans by introducing a renovated and empowered fandom platform built on Sui.

Team Liquid's current fan loyalty platform incentivizes user engagement through a points-based system, rewarding fans for their support and leading to stronger and long-lasting connections with the brand. With the platform's upcoming relaunch, powered by Sui, fans will be able to earn digital collectibles that they fully own to outfit their unique, gamified Team Liquid avatar in the form of Blue, Team Liquid's mascot. These digital collectibles can unlock additional rewards and new experiences, strengthening the connection between Team Liquid and its fans.

Gaming has long been touted as a perfect use case for blockchain technology, as few users are better positioned to care about digital assets and ownership than the gaming community. However, there have been stumbling blocks to this adoption in the form of scalability and speed issues, expensive transactions, and lack of attention to what makes a game enjoyable – all of which Sui solves for. Through this partnership, Team Liquid and Mysten Labs are exploring how web3-powered technology can greatly enhance the experience of gamers and content creators in real, tangible ways. In addition to the re-launched loyalty program on Sui, Team Liquid and Mysten Labs will collaborate on marketing and growth initiatives, including content, events, sponsored streams, and more, to support games on Sui.

Claire Hungate, President and COO of Team Liquid, said: "Real fandom doesn't happen in a single moment. It needs to be nurtured and sustained through experiences that strengthen the tether between team and fan. Team Liquid has always been a pioneer in esports fandom, and our partnership with Mysten Labs and incorporation of Sui is a testament to that spirit of innovation. This partnership enables us to offer fans new experiences and exclusive rewards, deepening their engagement with Team Liquid, our players, and our teams. I can't wait for our fans to see what's coming."

Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs and original contributor to Sui, said: "Esports fans have always been passionate about the teams and games that they love. Our collaborative partnership with Team Liquid will enable better connections with those fans and introduce them to gaming on Sui – games that center the player's experience. This partnership is a major advancement for web3-powered gaming and we are thrilled to be working alongside Team Liquid to make it happen."

About Team Liquid:

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht, São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California. Team Liquid has over 100 athletes competing across 19 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS 2, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens, Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information: https://goo.gl/dSYvHT .

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

