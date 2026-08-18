Team Nanit Takes on the TCS New York City Marathon, Celebrating Parents Who Chase Their Goals

Nanit launches a first-of-its-kind parent-runner program celebrating the joy and transformation that come with pursuing both personal ambitions and parenthood

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, the U.S.-based leader in baby monitoring systems, trusted by over one million families for understanding their baby's sleep, announces its sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon as the Official Smart Baby Monitor of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nonprofit that "runs" New York City producing 60 annual adult and youth races including the marathon. At the center of the partnership is Team Nanit: a group of six real parent-runners publicly recruited by Nanit who will train for and run the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

Marathon training requires immense focus, dedication, and support, and parent-runners navigate all of this while managing the responsibilities of raising a family. This partnership recognizes the often-invisible work these parents do and celebrates their determination. Through Team Nanit's 12-week journey, this partnership will shine a spotlight on parent-runners and the modern realities of pursuing personal goals alongside parenthood.

"At Nanit, we've always believed parenthood doesn't mean putting yourself on pause," said Nanit CEO Anushka Salinas. "Team Nanit is proof of that. These are real parents who are making space for themselves and caring for their families, and they're doing it with intention. They understand that pursuing a marathon and raising a family aren't competing priorities, they're both chapters in a transformative life story. This partnership lets us celebrate parents as whole people with ambitions and identities that continue alongside parenthood."

"The TCS New York City Marathon is built on the stories of nearly 60,000 athletes who balance life's responsibilities while pursuing incredible goals such as running 26.2 miles," said Christine Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, New York Road Runners. "New York Road Runners is proud to partner with Nanit to recognize and celebrate parent-runners, whose commitment to their families and their training exemplifies the transformative power of running."

Taking place Sunday, Nov. 1, the TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world, bringing together nearly 60,000 participants and more than two million spectators to experience the transformative power of running. Last year's race set an event record — for the second consecutive year — with 59,219 finishers, which at the time was the largest marathon in world history. This year, New York Road Runners is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the 5-boro marathon course and setting a goal of raising $100 million for its Official Charity Partner Program, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

For more information and to apply to be on Team Nanit, visit nanit.com/pages/nyc-marathon-2026. Follow the journey with Team Nanit on Instagram @get_nanit.

About Nanit

Nanit is a US-headquartered technology leader in early-childhood health intelligence, giving parents real-time insight into their baby's sleep, behavior, and development. Powered by award-winning hardware and an advanced AI platform, Nanit provides personalized guidance trusted by more than 1 million families. Since its inception in 2014, more than 70% of Nanit's active camera users continue to rely on the product well beyond age four, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term innovation in redefining the parenthood experience. Through Nanit Lab, the company operates the industry's most advanced research engine in early-childhood sleep and development. Backed by more than 30 academic and clinical partners, Nanit Lab maintains the world's largest dataset on infant sleep, capturing over 5 billion hours of sleep from more than one million babies across 100+ countries. The team has published 15+ peer-reviewed studies and over 50 scientific abstracts, translating this unprecedented dataset into validated insights that strengthen Nanit's AI models and expand understanding of early-life development. This scientific foundation powers Nanit's evolution into predictive developmental analytics, ensuring every insight is grounded in rigorous evidence and real-world data. With its upcoming Parenting Intelligence System, Nanit is expanding into predictive developmental analytics, advancing a future where families can track meaningful health metrics from birth through adulthood. Nanit believes in empowering every family, helping parents build greater confidence and create more joyful moments. The company prioritizes privacy, security, and encryption, ensuring all data is protected as it continues to innovate with AI-powered features. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Instagram @get_nanit and @getnanit on TikTok.

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