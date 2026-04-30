NANIT INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER "NANIT LAB SLEEP INDEX," RANKING INFANT SLEEP QUALITY ACROSS ALL 50 STATES

New analysis of real-world Sleep Score data reveals where America's babies sleep best—and worst—highlighting surprising regional trends

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Want your infant to "sleep like a baby?" It may depend on your zip code.

Nanit, the U.S.-based technology leader trusted by over one million families to understand their baby's sleep, today announced the launch of the Nanit Lab Sleep Index, the first-ever state-by-state ranking of infant sleep quality across the United States. Powered by anonymized, real-world data from more than 100,000 Nanit users — a subset drawn from Nanit's larger user base — the index provides an unprecedented look at how well babies ages 0–8 months are sleeping nationwide.

The report reveals a national average Sleep Score of 86, offering a new benchmark for infant sleep health—and uncovering meaningful geographic patterns in the process.

Northeastern states dominate the rankings—led by Maine with an average Sleep Score of 87—while Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York also claim spots in the top 10.

Lower Sleep Scores cluster heavily in the West and more rural regions, with colder, less densely populated states dominating the bottom of the list. Sleep Scores in South Dakota ranked lowest, with an average Sleep Score of 83.6, suggesting the compounding challenges faced by rural families with fewer resources and less support.

Across all 50 states, average Sleep Scores range from 83.6 to 87. While the differences between states may appear modest, even small variations in Sleep Score can reflect meaningful differences in sleep consistency, duration, and nighttime disruptions.

"The quality of an infant's sleep is not only important for achieving development milestones, but also impacts the health and well-being of their caregivers," said Dr. Natalie Barnett, VP of Clinical Research at Nanit Lab. "With the introduction of Nanit's Sleep Score, we can look at infant sleep as a national behavioral dataset, understanding it at scale and providing insights and tools to help families sleep longer and better."

Key Findings:

The Northeast ranks among the strongest performers. Notably, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York rank in the top 10. Northeastern states have among the highest paid parental leave rates in the country, more pediatric healthcare providers per capita, and higher median household incomes—all factors associated with consistent bedtime routines that research links to better infant sleep outcomes.

Notably, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York rank in the top 10. Northeastern states have among the highest paid parental leave rates in the country, more pediatric healthcare providers per capita, and higher median household incomes—all factors associated with consistent bedtime routines that research links to better infant sleep outcomes. The Southeast outperforms expectations. North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia rank in the top 5. The Southeast has the earliest sunsets in the contiguous US year-round, which supports earlier melatonin onset in infants. Earlier light cues make it significantly easier for families to establish and maintain early, consistent bedtimes.

North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia rank in the top 5. The Southeast has the earliest sunsets in the contiguous US year-round, which supports earlier melatonin onset in infants. Earlier light cues make it significantly easier for families to establish and maintain early, consistent bedtimes. The West and Mountain states struggle. Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho cluster at the bottom. Extended evening daylight in these states may suppress melatonin production in infants and delay sleep onset.

Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho cluster at the bottom. Extended evening daylight in these states may suppress melatonin production in infants and delay sleep onset. Rural states face a compound disadvantage. North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa all rank in the bottom 10. Rural states have fewer pediatric providers per capita, less access to parental leave, and fewer lactation and sleep support resources. Parent education and support are among the strongest predictors of infant sleep outcomes.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa all rank in the bottom 10. Rural states have fewer pediatric providers per capita, less access to parental leave, and fewer lactation and sleep support resources. Parent education and support are among the strongest predictors of infant sleep outcomes. Urban density is not the enemy of infant sleep. Massachusetts and New York rank near the top, directly challenging the assumption that city living harms infant sleep. Urban environments offer higher incomes, greater healthcare access, and stronger support networks.

The Nanit Sleep Score—originally introduced as the first AI-powered sleep quality metric designed specifically for babies—evaluates multiple dimensions of sleep, including duration, efficiency, and consistency, along with caregiver visits and interventions. The Nanit Lab Sleep Index represents the first time these data have been aggregated at a national scale to reveal population-level trends.

"This is more than a ranking—it's a new lens into how American families are supporting their babies' sleep," Barnett said. "By understanding where sleep is thriving, and where there's room for improvement, Nanit acts as a personalized sleep coach, delivering a customized suite of insights, tips, and tools that empower parents to support their babies with confidence."

About Nanit

Nanit is a US-headquartered technology leader in early-childhood health intelligence, giving parents real-time insight into their baby's sleep, behavior, and development. Powered by award-winning hardware and an advanced AI platform, Nanit provides personalized guidance trusted by more than 1 million families. Since its inception in 2014, more than 70% of Nanit's active camera users continue to rely on the product well beyond age four, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term innovation in redefining the parenthood experience. Through Nanit Lab, the company operates the industry's most advanced research engine in early-childhood sleep and development. Backed by more than 30 academic and clinical partners, Nanit Lab maintains the world's largest dataset on infant sleep, capturing over 5 billion hours of sleep from more than one million babies across 100+ countries. The team has published 15+ peer-reviewed studies and over 50 scientific abstracts, translating this unprecedented dataset into validated insights that strengthen Nanit's AI models and expand understanding of early-life development. This scientific foundation powers Nanit's evolution into predictive developmental analytics, ensuring every insight is grounded in rigorous evidence and real-world data. With its upcoming Parenting Intelligence System, Nanit is expanding into predictive developmental analytics, advancing a future where families can track meaningful health metrics from birth through adulthood. Nanit believes in empowering every family, helping parents build greater confidence and create more joyful moments. The company prioritizes privacy, security, and encryption, ensuring all data is protected as it continues to innovate with AI-powered features. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Instagram @get_nanit and @getnanit on TikTok.

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SOURCE Nanit