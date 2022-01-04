Team Nation Launches Learning App to Level the Playing Field for Athletes, with Steve Young at Their Side

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonshot Sports co-founders Whitney Clayton, Matthew Clayton, Chad Lewis, and Steve Young are excited to announce the national launch of Team Nation Sports ("Team Nation"), a web and mobile based learning app created to bring pro level instructional resources to motivated athletes and coaches that will maximize an athlete's ability to learn critical sports knowledge while promoting mentorship and personal development. Official launch date is Jan 4, 2022.

Team nation play drawing tools and gamification Team Nation mobile app football learning games

Starting with football, Team Nation is shifting the way the sports are learned by leveraging gamification to deliver short, competitive games to teach plays and fundamental sports understanding. This approach diverges from how football has traditionally been taught through hand-drawn plays, 3-ring binders, and traditional quizzes.

This is the first time an easy-to-use play drawing tool with auto-generated learning games has come to life, and it's sure to make coaches' lives easier. As part of the national launch, Team Nation is kicking off a product tour at coaching clinics across the US, starting with the American Football Coaches Association 100th anniversary convention, Glazier Clinics, and THSCA's annual conference.

"Leveling the playing field is the dream in education; starting with football is the goal," said Team Nation co-founder Steve Young.

Team Nation's CEO, Whitney Clayton, shares, "teams are looking for new ways to teach football and assess mastery. Tech-savvy teams are already experimenting with digital tools to watch film and learn plays. Team Nation integrates visual, written, auditory, and kinesthetic learning tools on one integrated platform to give coaches and athletes a competitive edge."

Coaches access a web-based platform featuring an intuitive play drawing tool and can draw on pre-built libraries of pro-built plays and sports content, such as route trees, penalties, defensive coverages, and terminology, to start their team's playbook. It's easy to illustrate concepts with a team's own game film clips.

Athletes compete in short, bite-sized games against teammates and focus on personal mastery in our mobile app.

Clayton continues, "we all know that the technology of learning is growing quickly. There is an immediate opportunity for coaches and players to level up. Coaches want to maximize practice time and mentor their athletes. We make learning fun with a revolutionary new platform educators need and athletes understand."

About Team Nation

Team Nation, is a sports learning application which provides intuitive education through gamification to advance team and individual mastery. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the SIlicon Slopes tech corridor, Team Nation founders—former Syberjet CEO Whitney Clayton, Slopes School founder Matt Clayton, former NFL All Stars Steve Young and Chad Lewis— seek to deliver engaging technology to level the playing field by bringing pro-level learning resources to athletes on all playing levels to help them outperform physically, mentally and strategically. For more information, visit www.teamnationsports.com

