Team Novo Nordisk confirms ten rider Development Team for 2026

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Novo Nordisk today confirmed it's ten rider Development Team roster for the upcoming 2026 season with eight different countries represented, seven new riders and an average age of 20 years old with the focus clearly on fresh faces and youth.

With three more riders stepping up to the pro team and making the transition from the Devo set up, the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team proves once again that the all-important talent pipeline is in rude health.

TNN Development team

After July's Talent ID camp in Tuscany there were clearly strong candidates emerging and with seven new faces for 2026, this was one of the strongest showings in the history of the team and further testament that the inspirational message of the team is reaching the next generation of athletes.

"Obviously we don't want to get ahead of ourselves and say that everyone will eventually make it to the pro team," said Devo Team General Manager Daniel Holt. "2025 was a positive Talent ID camp and to have this many young athletes showing desire and potential is really motivating. We had many strong and for their age experienced racers, making it an easy decision to bring in some fresh faces. It's a great way to raise the overall level of the team."

"The outreach of the team to the diabetes community over so many years is unparalleled. Many of the riders we have coming through the pipeline have known about the team for several years, and now that they are at an age to participate at the physical camps, it allows them to give the try-outs a shot. Also, the riders seem to be more willing to show up and put themselves out there than previous years. It's a great thing to see."

Following up a successful year with an almost brand-new squad can present challenges, particularly with young riders and different nationalities, but for Holt and the rest of the TNN development staff this is a welcome challenge, and they have plenty of experience to draw upon in helping the new riders to settle and ultimately, to progress.

"The Devo team of 2025 had a great attitude and the riders really looked after one another like family," continued Holt. "This will be hard to replicate immediately with a fresh group of people. Thankfully though, almost all the riders got to know each other at the Talent ID Camp, and they all really seemed to get along and respect each other and work well as a team. I feel confident that the new group will do the same as previous years."

"We have been in similar situations before and having the experiences to learn from is always valuable, particularly with regards to the environment we try to create for the riders. I'm looking forward to getting started with the guys in January and ready to hit the ground running."

Team Novo Nordisk Development 2026:

Timotej Banovec (SLO, 22)

Jeffe Beets (BEL, 20)

Olly Clements (AUS, 20)

Marco Grittner (DE, 25)

Donovan Mackie (AUS, 19)

Lucas Lusinchi (FR, 20)

Richard Ründva (EST, 20)

Luca Sacher (SUI, 20)

Hayden Stevens (AUS, 19)

Aleksander Zubek (PL, 22)

