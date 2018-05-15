Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery

"The NormaTec System is a key component of our rider's recovery," Team Novo Nordisk Senior Vice President of Athletics Vassili Davidenko said. "Professional cycling is an extremely demanding sport, and it is an incredible display of human performance. Our athletes push their bodies to the limit on a daily basis, and NormaTec's technology will help our riders recover faster, especially during stage races, so that they can perform their best."

The NormaTec PULSE Series Recovery Systems use dynamic compression to speed recovery and reduce muscle tightness and soreness. NormaTec's patented technology employs a sophisticated form of biomimicry to enhance circulation and mobilize fluid, following a precise sequence of pulsing, gradients, and distal release. The NormaTec recovery massage leaves limbs fresh and light, so an athlete is ready to tackle their next workout or competition.

"NormaTec's rapid recovery benefits are a perfect fit for athletes as competitive and talented as the Team Novo Nordisk cyclists," NormaTec CEO Gilad Jacobs said. "We are very excited to partner with this incredible team and an important cause!"

NormaTec was originally developed to help patients with circulatory related disorders, and the technology has since been honed to benefit the specific needs of athletes. NormaTec's patented compression massage has revolutionized athlete recovery, and today, the NormaTec PULSE Series is relied on by 97% of pro teams.

About Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes UCI Professional Continental cycling team, created to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes.

For more information, go to www.teamnovonordisk.com.

About NormaTec

NormaTec Recovery Systems are cutting edge compression systems that enhance the body's natural ability to recover by increasing circulation and reducing pain and soreness. For more information, visit www.NormaTecRecovery.com.

