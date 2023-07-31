Team of New England Litigator Legends Form Middlesex Mediation

Founded by John D. Hanify and recently joined by Justice Karen F. Green, ADR-focused firm features team of 'neutrals,' each with decades of experience

BOSTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Middlesex Mediation is a newly-established ADR (alternative dispute resolution) firm serving the regional business community. The firm has built an extraordinary team of "neutrals," attorneys with extensive trial and ADR experience. Some are recently retired from regional or national law firms. Others will continue in the active practice of business trial law. As neutrals, these lawyers are committed to facilitating the resolution of business litigation similar to that which they have successfully managed during their professional careers. John D. Hanify, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and retired partner at Jones Day, founded the firm. Hanify now serves as an adjunct professor, teaching Mediation at Boston College Law School.

"Middlesex Mediation was established to meet the growing complexity of business litigation, the increasing costs of bringing such cases to trial and the need for capable neutrals who have had first-hand experience and familiarity with complex commercial litigation and its resolution," said John D. Hanify, Principal, Middlesex Mediation. "Our team has observed an increase in the use of the ADR approach in business litigation cases, attributable to a number of factors including the escalating costs of trial, overcrowded dockets, and a shifting societal preference for expedition and results, which mediation can provide. Early ADR options offer the prospect of reducing substantial litigation costs and enabling the parties to return to their business interests and the prospect of assuring future growth."

Hanify noted, "The Boston region, in addition to its well-known, robust higher education sector, has experienced impressive growth in the biotech and pharma industries. The latter sectors, as well as the area's famed '495 tech corridor,' experience litigation in areas such as intellectual property and employment, while academic institutions are traditionally seen as vulnerable to being targeted by litigation. While some cases will always go to trial, mediation provides an alternative approach to the sensible management of business challenges. Our firm looks forward to serving those needs."

The most recent addition to Middlesex Mediation's panel of experts: Justice Karen F. Green, who has more than four decades of experience solving business problems. From 2016 to 2022, she was an Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court, where she handled complex commercial cases in the Business Litigation Session. Before her judicial appointment, Green was a partner at WilmerHale, where her practice concentrated on complex business litigation.

"As someone who has resolved business disputes as both a litigator and a judge, I look forward to assisting parties in resolving their disputes, where possible, more efficiently and effectively through mediation and other alternatives to litigation," Green said.

In addition to John D. Hanify and Karen F. Green, Middlesex Mediation's panel of experienced neutrals includes:

William G. Meserve, retired Partner from Ropes & Gray in Boston

Alan D. Rose, founder and Managing Partner, Rose Law Partners LLP

Michelle Peirce, Partner, Hinckley Allen's Litigation group

T. Christopher Donnelly, founding Partner of Donnelly, Conroy and Gelhaar, LLP of Boston

Joseph V. Cavanagh Jr., Managing Partner, Blish & Cavanagh, Providence, RI

middlesexmediation.com | LinkedIn

