Team Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance Report

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company's ESG practices and performance. The report covers the year ended December 31, 2019 and details TEAM's ongoing commitment to environmental excellence, strong governance, and safe operations.

"We are proud to introduce our inaugural ESG Report that demonstrates the support of our core values and responsibilities," said Amerino Gatti, TEAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As companies, countries, and communities recover from COVID-19, now is the ideal time to rethink how we live and work. In addition, using technology to become more sustainable, more fiscally responsible, and less wasteful, is imperative for the months and years ahead.

"This report represents a significant step forward in our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance issues and presents a roadmap for accomplishing those goals. At TEAM, we strive to be the service partner of choice, meaning that when making decisions we take into consideration the interests of our clients, our employees, our investors, and those who live in our communities. Operating in an environmentally sustainable way and supporting our clients in their environmental initiatives is strategic to TEAM's future success, crucial to our continued growth, and in the best interest of our stakeholders. We look forward to providing updates in the future on our sustainability journey," concluded Gatti.

TEAM's 2019 ESG Report is guided by the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report provides a comprehensive view of ESG matters that the company believes are most critical to our stakeholders, including the following highlights and achievements:

Environmental Stewardship

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by over 1.1 million metric tons since 2015

Expansion of Silver Recovery Programs with a target of 100% implementation within TEAM facilities by 2021

Health and Safety

Achieved best safety performance in the company's history

Technological advancements have limited the safety risk and occupational exposure to field technicians

Received multiple awards for safety in the workplace

Increased time spent on safety observation and reporting by 526%

Our People and Community Engagement

Developed focused strategies to recruit from diverse candidate populations through collaborations with organizations such as the Society of Woman Engineers (SWE), Society of Hispanic Engineers (SHPE), and National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)

Sponsor and support numerous worldwide charities

The company plans to issue a full-length report every two years and provide updates on its performance for key ESG metrics on an annual basis on its website. You can learn more about TEAM's ESG strategy and review the full 2019 ESG Report here and at the investor relations section of the company's website.

