Team Revolution and Humber River Health Foundation Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Robert Colelli and Steven Gobbatto, Co-Chairs of Team Revolution, along with Sandra Sualim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humber River Health Foundation, joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and mark the kickoff of the 2024 Team Revolution season.

The alliance between Team Revolution and Humber River Health Foundation is dedicated to promoting an active lifestyle through cycling while simultaneously driving awareness and vital funds for Humber River Health Foundation. Comprised of passionate riders committed to fostering community health and backing innovative healthcare initiatives, Team Revolution has boldly set its sights on a $1 million fundraising target for the Foundation this year, building upon their illustrious track record of over $3.5 million raised thus far. As ambassadors of change, Team Revolution aspires to ignite a spirit of community, urging others to embrace cycling not just as a pastime, but also a transformative journey of collective well-being and shared sense of purpose.

