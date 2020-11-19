Team Rubicon Challenges Americans to "Go Grey" on Black Friday 2020

"This has indisputably been a tough year for our country, but it's not too late to end it on a better note by helping our neighbors on Black Friday," said Jake Wood, CEO, and co-founder of Team Rubicon. "Rather than scanning Black Friday ads for deals, we hope this year people will scan their hearts for generosity. We want to make Nov. 27 a day of social good instead of a day of shopping, a day of thinking about volunteerism instead of a day of consumerism. Imagine the good that could be done this year if hundreds of millions of Americans gave back this Black Friday."

Team Rubicon's "Going Grey on Black Friday" movement nods both to the organization's volunteers, whom they call "Greyshirts," and to the notion of "living in the grey"—finding purpose by serving your community. Since its founding in 2010, the 501(c)3 organization helps vulnerable communities before, during, and after disasters and humanitarian crises. The nonprofit has done so more than ever during COVID, aiding delivery service for food-insecure populations, coordination and logistics support for COVID-19 testing, and encouraging individual acts of volunteerism through their #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors campaign.

This year, Team Rubicon has stepped outside its core services and served over 2.73 million meals and delivered nearly 50 million pounds of food to families in need at over 149 communities across the country, while continuing to help rebuild the communities devastated by a record-breaking hurricane season in the Gulf Coast.

The Go Grey movement is another example of how Team Rubicon pushes boundaries and pivots in new and unexpected ways. "People who volunteer experience a renewed sense of purpose and empowerment, and that's something we all could use as we wrap up a historic year," said Lorey Zlotnick, CMO of Team Rubicon. "Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, people won't be lining up in stores the way they used to, so we're encouraging people to Go Grey and give back instead. There is an opportunity for all Americans to make a larger difference by investing in Team Rubicon to build resiliency across the country." A social media toolkit will be available encouraging groups of like-minded individuals to share the notion of going grey and giving hope across their social channels.

Ways to give back through Team Rubicon on Black Friday:

To donate, please visit http://teamrubiconusa.org/gogrey or text us through our Text to Give Program:

Text the word RUBICON to 20222 to donate $10 to Team Rubicon.

to Team Rubicon. Text the word TEAM to 20222 to donate $25 to Team Rubicon.

To earn your grey shirt, please visit http://teamrubiconusa.org/volunteer.

For more information on how your organization can get involved with Team Rubicon, please contact Nicole Capossela, Chief Development Officer, at [email protected].

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to over 137,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 790 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas, but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

