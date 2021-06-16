Team RWB engages veterans, supporters through epic, physical 1776 Challenge

1776 Challenge participants will complete 76-100 repetitions of prescribed exercises each day, virtually or with their local Team RWB chapters, family, and friends. Demonstrative videos hosted by Team RWB's corporate partners will be provided to registered participants through email and the Team RWB App. Each demonstration includes modifications and seated options for participants of all abilities.

"The 1776 Challenge is an opportunity for veterans and supporters alike to support those who served our nation through functional fitness," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "We're thrilled and thankful for our partners supporting the initiative this year."

To join the challenge, veterans and civilians are invited to register at teamrwb.org/1776 . Participants who complete each challenge and check-in through the app every day will be entered to earn a free 1776 Challenge patch. Random prize drawings will be offered by Team RWB's partners for participants who check-in.

"Throughout our company's history we have proudly supported the military community and have come to understand the importance of the work Team RWB does," said Mike Darrow, CEO of TrueCar. "Thank you again to Team RWB for providing such a meaningful service to the veteran community. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting the Team RWB mission to enrich the lives of our military veterans."

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across more than 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.

