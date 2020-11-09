TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants Recognized As 2020 Michigan Top Workplaces Winner

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Michigan-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, announced today that it has been recognized as one of The Detroit Free Press' 2020 Top Workplaces. 2020 marks TSFR's third consecutive year receiving the award.

The Detroit Free Press recognized 150 of the Top Workplaces in Michigan as determined solely through employee survey results that measure 24 factors in seven categories, including company leadership, communication, career opportunities, cultural environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits. TSFR, which employs more than 5,000 employees throughout Michigan, ranked 22nd in the large business category.

"TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is incredibly proud to be named a Top Workplace in Michigan for a third consecutive year," said Mark Schostak, executive chairman of TSFR. "This honor is a significant milestone that could not be possible without our engaged team that delights our guests and believes in our vision to Lead the Way. We are grateful to our employees for their continued commitment and perseverance particularly in an unprecedented year."

Each company in the 2020 list was ranked among groups of similar size organizations to most accurately compare results. The large business category compares organizations with 500+ employees.

The Detroit Free Press recognized honorees during a virtual event on Nov. 5.

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented workforce that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past three decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 63 Applebee's (including the world's only co-branded Applebee's/IHOP, inside Detroit's Millender center), 22 Olga's Kitchen restaurants, 2 Olga's Fresh Grilles, 11 MOD Pizza restaurants, and 7 Del Taco restaurants. Additionally, in May 2019 TSFR increased its portfolio to include 56 Wendy's locations across Michigan. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com.

SOURCE TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR)