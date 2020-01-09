TEAM Software Acquires U.K.-Based Innovise, Establishing a Global Technology Leader in Cleaning and Security Markets

By joining forces, TEAM and Innovise together have customers on five continents, more than 750,000 end users and 50 years' collective experience serving the cleaning and security industries. Almost three-quarters of the top cleaning and security companies in North America, the U.K. and Ireland use software from TEAM and Innovise. TEAM offers a market-leading holistic technology suite that includes a full-service accounting and financial package, operations management, mobile workforce management solutions and business analytics. The fully integrated platform automates business critical functions, streamlines back-office operations and improves workforce productivity in the field, increasing efficiency, profitability and growth.

Innovise, with customers in the U.K., Ireland, Europe, U.S., Canada and the Australasia region, provides scalable, feature-rich workforce management and service delivery solutions that support complex business needs from pre-employment through invoicing and payroll. Innovise's solutions optimize productivity, manage risk and costs, and increase compliance.

"TEAM joining forces with Innovise has a significant impact on industries we serve in multiple geographies," said TEAM CEO John Leiferman. "Together, we strengthen our position as the global technology leader for cleaning and guarding companies. With our joint resources, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation on our fully integrated platform to deliver increased value to our customers and support their global expansion and growth goals."

The new partnership means both TEAM and Innovise clients benefit from enhanced technology expertise and a genuine global partner for those who operate around the world. Both businesses are privileged to work with an enviable portfolio of customers who are typically the largest, most complex and most entrepreneurial organizations in the cleaning and security verticals.

"This partnership is the realization of both companies' strategic ambitions to expand globally, and we are excited to work together to set the standard for world-class solutions in our target markets," said Innovise CEO Mike Taylor.

ABOUT TEAM SOFTWARE, INC.

Omaha, Nebraska-based TEAM Software develops financial, operations and workforce management solutions for contractors with distributed workforces, with a focus on the cleaning and security industries. TEAM's efficiency-enhancing technology transforms business management and drives profitability. TEAM's industry-specific solutions include a complete enterprise software ecosystem that connects the back office to field-based workers along with workforce management software that increases visibility, efficiency and service quality. Founded in 1989, TEAM has customers in North America and Australia. For more information, visit teamsoftware.com.

ABOUT INNOVISE

Based in the United Kingdom, Innovise develops software applications for businesses in the guarding, cleaning and facilities management industries that increase productivity while reducing risk and the cost of operation. Innovise's product offering includes a workforce management solution purpose-built for guarding and cleaning businesses as well as a facilities management platform to help monitor, measure and manage service delivery. Innovise has customers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, and serves clients with operations in Europe and the Australasia region.

PRESS CONTACT

TEAM Software

Amanda Sullivan, Director of Marketing and Communications | 800-500-4499 | marketing@teamsoftware.com

SOURCE TEAM Software

Related Links

teamsoftware.com

