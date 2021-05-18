Team Sweet Or Team Sour: Sun-Maid Adds Tropical Punch And Peach Flavors To Reimagined Raisin Snacks Portfolio

"Traditionally, fruit snacks have been loaded with added sugars, corn syrup and artificial ingredients and it is time real fruit takes center stage," said Chief Imagination Wrangler (President and CEO) Harry Overly. "Our Fruity Raisin Snacks are simply real whole fruit that tastes like a candy, not a gummy fruity snack posing as real fruit. By adding in these delicious new flavors, we're delighted to offer fans the choice between a sourer punch or sweeter fruity taste – just in time for summer."

With Sun-Maid's line of whole fruit snacks, Non-GMO means they've only reimagined not reengineered the raisin – as Sun-Maid continues to explore once thought of imaginary flavors of what the raisin could be and bring them to market.

The two new flavors are on the naturally sweeter side compared to the existing Sour Raisin Snacks that are also gluten-free and contain no added sugar or artificial ingredients. Sun-Maid's Fruity Raisin Snacks portfolio has been designed as a better-for-you snack option that tastes like candy for parents in search of healthier and whole fruit snacks for their children.

Sun-Maid's new Tropical Punch and Peach Fruity Raisin Snacks will be available at Albertsons and Kroger for $3.29 or online via Amazon.

For those that prefer a pucker of sour fruity taste, Sun-Maid offers four sour flavors, including Strawberry, Watermelon, Mixed Berry and Blue Raspberry. The product is found nationwide in the dried fruit aisle or online via Amazon.

For more information on Sun-Maid's golden raisin fruity snacks portfolio and to find a local retailer near you, please visit https://www.sunmaid.com/fruityraisinsnacks.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

