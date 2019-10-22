Team TBG Wins Task Order to Support Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Under NOAA ProTech Oceans Contract

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team TBG has been awarded a task order to provide facilities management and support services to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (ONMS). This task order was awarded under Team TBG's contract in support of NOAA's Professional and Technical Services Oceans Domain, also known as ProTech Oceans.

This is a one-year task order that has the possibility of being extended for an additional year. Team TBG will provide support and oversight to ONMS headquarters personnel, keeping track of lease and occupancy agreements, regulations, requirements and technologies to promote the safety and security of its facilities and assets throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and American Samoa.

Michele Finn, a retired NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps captain, is the Team TBG ProTech Oceans program manager. Finn said the team is balancing the accessibility of the public with the requirements of the U.S. Department of Commerce, NOAA and the federal government.

"It's a matter of keeping track of all the details specific to a wide variety of tenants in different regions of the world," Finn said. "The requirements in American Samoa, for instance, are very different than those around the Great Lakes. By helping ONMS keep track of all necessary agreements and requirements, we'll help them best support each site."

Finn added that there is no ProTech Oceans task order too small.

"The safety and security of NOAA personnel is extremely important, and this task order promotes a healthy working environment that will directly benefit NOAA and ONMS," Finn said. "We assembled Team TBG to support the needs of ProTech Oceans and however we can help, we will. As we enter this new fiscal year, we're excited about what 2020 has in store for the whole community."

This contract is now underway.

About Team TBG

Team TBG is a successful integrative team of 11 scientific, research and geospatial companies focused on oceanic and coastal concerns. Team TBG works together to provide support, strategy and innovative solutions to advance the mission of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Ocean Service. Members of this high-performance team include The Baldwin Group Inc. (prime), Advanced Resource Technologies Inc., CDM Smith Inc., Data Solutions & Technology Inc., Eastern Research Group Inc., Global Science & Technology Inc., JOA Surveys LLC, Ocean Associates Inc., Riverside Technology Inc., TDI-Brooks International Inc. and Woolpert Inc.

Media Contact: Jill Kelley, 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

SOURCE Team TBG

Related Links

https://www.tbgva.com

