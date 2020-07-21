TEAM Technologies Adds Steve Lents, Medical Device Industry Veteran, as Chief Revenue Officer

"We are thrilled that Steve has joined the TEAM Technologies leadership team. His deep expertise in both sales and engineering adds a strategic, full-funnel perspective to our sales efforts in the healthcare arena," said Marshall White, President and CEO of TEAM Technologies.

After receiving a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, Lents began his career as a sales engineer before transitioning into technical sales as Regional Sales Manager and eventually Americas Vice President of Sales at Freudenberg Medical. Lents will be responsible for leading the company's end-to-end revenue chain, including business development, marketing, sales and customer support.

"It is a privilege to join a world class company like TEAM Technologies and to help build on its track record of growth as a leader and innovator in healthcare manufacturing," stated Lents. "I look forward to complementing the deep expertise and capabilities that are already such an important part of TEAM Technologies' DNA as we work together toward our goals of achieving an exceptional, end-to-end customer experience," he added.

Offering the benefits of a variety of services ranging from product design and development to finished device manufacturing, assembly and packaging, TEAM Technologies is well suited to meeting the needs of medical and dental product companies seeking innovative and efficient commercialization and product development solutions. With facilities located within the United States, the company is well positioned to provide access to domestic and near-shore manufacturing and supply chain requirements.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve as he truly embodies our 'ONE TEAM, MANY TECHNOLOGIES' philosophy centered on our mission of leveraging our many technologies and capabilities in order to position our customers to succeed," added White.

About TEAM Technologies

Headquartered in Morristown, TN with 12 facilities throughout the United States, TEAM Technologies is a leading solutions provider supporting the foremost companies in the healthcare products industry globally with unique capabilities to support both medical and dental end markets as a critical partner in the innovation, design, and manufacturing process, from ideation through implementation. With its 'ONE TEAM, MANY TECHNOLOGIES' philosophy, TEAM boasts an extensive lineup of manufacturing processes and products designed to service these end markets. With an entrepreneurial mindset and a management team with deep industry experience, TEAM Technologies has experienced tremendous growth over the last 30 years by leveraging seamless, turnkey processes and innovation to positively impact the success of TEAM's customers. For more information, visit www.teamtech.com.

