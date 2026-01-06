TEAM Technologies Rebrands as Cordica Medical

New Brand Reflects Growing Leadership in Advanced Medical Design and Manufacturing



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Technologies, a leading end-to-end designer and manufacturer of mission-critical medical devices, today announced it has rebranded as Cordica Medical (the "Company"). This transformation reflects the company's expanding vision, ever deepening commitment to customers, and growing leadership role in providing solutions for advanced medical device design and manufacturing.

Cordica Medical serves medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, with a growing specialty in advanced medical devices that are critical to the healthcare system. Through its comprehensive suite of vertically integrated processes, Cordica Medical enables customers to streamline their supply chains and reduce lead times in delivering critical products. The rebrand underscores the Company's continued focus on technical excellence, precision manufacturing, and long-term partnership with customers developing next-generation medical devices.

"The new brand, Cordica Medical, embodies our longstanding purpose of Helping Those Who Help Others," commented Marshall White, President and CEO of Cordica Medical. "As we have grown as an organization, our brand now more adequately reflects our ability to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of complex medical devices," he added.

The Cordica Medical name is rooted in the human anatomy of the heart, specifically the chordae tendineae—commonly known as the "heart strings"—structures in the human body that play a vital role in heart function. Beyond their physiological importance, "heartstrings" carry emotional resonance, symbolizing the company's dedication to serving the medical community with exceptional care and empathy made possible through technical excellence and a focus on interventional solutions.

The rebrand also reflects the Company's expanded platform following the acquisitions of Duke Empirical, a specialist in catheter-based delivery system design and manufacturing, and TAG3 Engineering, a full-service MedTech design, development, and manufacturing firm. Together, these capabilities position Cordica Medical as a scaled, integrated partner for customers navigating increasingly complex regulatory, engineering, and manufacturing requirements.

The new brand identity will be rolled out across all customer-facing touchpoints in the coming months, with an official public debut at the MD&M West conference in February 2026.

This change represents more than just a new name. It symbolizes a renewed commitment to the organization's customers, partners, and team members. According to White, "Our new identity captures both the strength of our legacy and the exciting prospects for our future. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in medical device design, development and manufacturing, Cordica Medical will continue TEAM Technologies' purpose to provide excellence in every innovation we pursue, from Concept to Care."

About Cordica Medical, formerly TEAM Technologies

Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, with facilities throughout the United States and international facilities in Mexico and Singapore, Cordica Medical provides end-to-end solutions for advanced medical device design and manufacturing. With an extensive array of capabilities serving key healthcare markets, Cordica Medical offers the benefits of vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for top medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs. Rooted in deep industry expertise with a reputation for the highest quality standards, Cordica Medical leverages seamless, turnkey processes and innovation to dramatically simplify and improve its customers' supply chains. For more information, visit cordicamedical.com.

Contact: Stephanie Hayes, [email protected], 678-236-0463

SOURCE Cordica Medical