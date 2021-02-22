Team Tooke Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Academy shines for Women's Jiu jitsu

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Lozano is a multiple time Pan Am and Jiu-jitsu world champion. Recently, Melissa was awarded the rank of brown belt from her instructor, Professor Travis Tooke. Her first task as a new brown belt was to test the waters in competition. Luckily, it didn't take long for her to receive a special invitation for a match against another female brown belt. The event took place on January 30th, 2020. It was a "Super Fight" style card called Submissions On The Shore at Moody Gardens in Galveston, TX.

Although Melissa primarily trains with the gi (Jiu-jitsu uniform), this particular match was a "No-Gi" match (shorts and compression shirt). This style of competition is very different as each grappler does not have the gi to grip onto. In spite of the change of style, Melissa made short work of her opponent finishing the match by submission (Arm Triangle Choke) in under 2 minutes. Because of her outstanding performance, Melissa was invited to participate in her next brown belt event on March 6th in Tomball, TX.

Melissa Lozano is a personal trainer at Lifetime Fitness and trains Brazilian Jiu-jitsu 6-8 times per week at Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy. Her goal is to continue to win matches at the brown belt division with the big goal of becoming a brown belt world champion. Eventually she will earn her black belt and plans to join the coveted rank of Masters Black Belt World Champion as well. With her work ethic and dedication to excellence, there is little doubt that she will make this dream a reality.

Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts is led by 4th degree Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black belt Travis Tooke. The academy specializes in Character Enrichment, Jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, Mixed Martial Arts and Competition. Classes are available for kids as young 3 years old where they are taught the core values of martial arts. These values include respect, discipline, integrity, focus and honor just to name a few.

For more information about Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts please visit the website at www.TeamTooke.com or call 281-955-7300

