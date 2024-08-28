Team Travel Source Named the Girls Academy League's Exclusive Housing Provider

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Travel Source, the leading housing provider for youth sports events in North America, has been selected as the exclusive housing partner for the Girls Academy League (GA), a premier youth soccer league dedicated to empowering young female athletes. This relationship entails TTS managing all housing needs for GA tournaments and marks a significant step forward in enhancing travel logistics and the overall experience for players, coaches, and families within the Girls Academy community.

"All clubs, coaches, parents, and players attending Girls Academy events deserve an exceptional experience. In partnership with the GA, Team Travel Source will work hard to exceed attendees' expectations by providing superior customer service, user-friendly technology, and a clear strategic plan to deliver on those expectations," stated Josh Akright, Partner, Team Travel Source. "TTS looks forward to supporting the outstanding GA leadership team to further empower athlete success on the playing field for many seasons to come."

The agreement between Team Travel Source and the GA launches with the upcoming season, and both organizations are enthusiastic about the positive impact this will have on the soccer community. Together, they aim to create a streamlined, customer-focused travel experience, further supporting the growth and success of young female soccer players across the country. League play begins this month and culminates with playoffs and the national finals in June and July of 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Team Travel Source, a company that brings unparalleled experience and market presence to the table. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the travel experience for our players, teams, and families, ensuring that they receive the best possible service when attending our national events," said GA Commissioner, Trish Hughes. "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated working group for their efforts in securing this partnership. We are excited about the future and look forward to the many benefits this partnership will bring to our community."

About Team Travel Source

Established in 2012, TTS is the leader in tournament housing for youth sports in North America. Extensive industry knowledge, years of combined experience and invaluable city and hotel relationships give TTS the leverage to negotiate large room blocks and exceptional rates with all hotel chains throughout the country. TTS partners with over 175 tournament companies, managing the housing for over 1,200 annual events and booking over 1 million room nights each year. TTS provides sport-specific management by professionals at each level who understand what makes each client's events unique. This layered approach is backed by dedicated teams committed to an unmatched customer service experience, innovative technology, services and revenue streams that have been valuable growth tools for sports event producers for over 12 years. For more information, visit teamtravelsource.com.

About Girls Academy League

The Girls Academy League is the leading youth development platform for the best female soccer players in the United States. The GA consists of over 90 member clubs with teams in the U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19 age groups split into nine conferences across the country. Senior leadership at the GA is committed to cultivating an environment that empowers each player to reach their best potential as an exceptional athlete and human being by celebrating the player's journey with a lifelong love of the game through competition, showcases, and camaraderie. For more information, visit girlsacademyleague.com.

