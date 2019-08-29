Team Up With Chili's To Take Cancer Down During Its Annual Create-A-Pepper Campaign

Since 2002, we have proudly supported the lifesaving work of St. Jude and have remained dedicated to its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® To date, we have raised more than $73 million, but we could not have done this without you. We are asking for your help once again to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

You have from today through Sept. 30 to visit your local Chili's to help fight childhood cancer by:

Turning a pepper into a work of heart for a $1 donation

donation Snapping a picture and sharing your pepper's personality with #CreateAPepper to enter to win our Create-A-Pepper competition

Adding a donation to your check using the tabletop tablet located on every restaurant table or through online to-go orders

Visiting your local Chili's to celebrate Donate Profits Day on Monday, Sept. 30 . On this day, Chili's will donate profits up to $350,000 to St. Jude

"We know there is power in numbers, which is why we look to our Guests and Team Members to support the fight against childhood cancer," said Doug Comings, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Chili's. "We have a chance to help families in need and what many people don't realize is that any donation – large or small – can have a huge impact on a child's future."

In 2016, Chili's made its second multi-year commitment to St. Jude. By raising $30 million in six years to enhance the work of The St. Jude School Program presented by Chili's, Team Members and Guests will support giving patients a way to participate in a regular routine and keep up with schoolwork during their stay at the hospital – whether staying for a few months or a few years. For children who are put into an unfamiliar hospital environment, school provides a regular routine, feeling of control and sense of normalcy.

"Chili's dedication to the kids of St. Jude for nearly 20 years has reached new heights. Their deeply held commitment and passionate efforts now extends beyond supporting the life-saving research and treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, to including enhancing the education of our patients during treatment," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are incredibly grateful for all of Chili's Guests and Team Members who rally throughout the year to support our life saving mission. With Chili's help, St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer."

How the Chili's and St. Jude partnership began:

Sixteen years ago, a local, grassroots fundraising effort by seven Memphis -area Chili's restaurants was launched

-area Chili's restaurants was launched By 2004, support of St. Jude and its mission grew into a national partnership with our Create-A-Pepper campaign

In 2006, we committed to raising $50 million over a 10-year period -- one of the largest single partner donations in the history of the hospital -- to build the state-of-the-art Chili's Care Center

over a 10-year period -- one of the largest single partner donations in the history of the hospital -- to build the state-of-the-art Chili's Care Center In 2014, Team Members and Guests proudly achieved this goal [two years early]

In 2016, we announced plans to raise $30 million over six years to help develop The St. Jude School Program presented by Chili's and support the needs of the patients and families

over six years to help develop and support the needs of the patients and families Today, we're on track to achieve our $30 million goal, but need your help getting there

Show your support by pulling up a chair or ordering to-go and join us in supporting St. Jude. To learn more about how you can help take down cancer, visit www.chilis.com/st-jude.

Together We Give Back. Together We Chili's.

About Chili's Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or like us on Facebook @Chilis.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE Chili’s® Grill & Bar

