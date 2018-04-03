Team U.S. Polo Assn. Competes for the U.S. Open Polo Championship®

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, will sponsor a high-goal polo team competing in the U.S. Open Polo Championship held at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. The 24-goal team includes Grant Ganzi, Alejandro Novillo Astrada, 10-goaler Juan Martin Nero, ranked the third best player in the world, and U.S. Polo Assn.'s global brand ambassador Juan Bollini, Jr.

U.S. Open Polo Championship Tournament Draw

Starting April 4th, Team U.S. Polo Assn. will join other teams, comprising many of the world's top international players, competing for the most celebrated polo trophy in the United States.

"Sponsoring a team in the most prestigious United States' polo tournament is an incredible opportunity to authentically connect the brand to the sport," said CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc. J. Michael Prince. "We are very excited that our brand ambassador Juan Bollini, Jr. will be a part of this historic moment. We look forward to bringing the excitement of the tournament to all our global consumers through social media, digital content and our partnership with CBS."

Broadcast partner CBS will return for 2018, and will air coverage of the finals on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. EDT. The network's broadcast of the 2017 championship delivered the largest viewership in the history of the tournament and CBS plans to increase exposure for 2018. Coverage of all 2018 matches will be livestreamed on USPA Polo Network at uspolo.org.

The U.S. Open Polo tournament was first played in 1904 in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx in New York City and was a highlight of the sporting season. Since 2004, the Open has been played at its current home at IPC and serves as the apex of the Florida high-goal polo season, attracting fans and enthusiasts from all over the world. IPC is expecting that more than 15,000 spectators will attend the final match this year, making the U.S. Open one of the largest global polo events.

"The U.S. Open is the most prominent leg of the Triple Crown of Polo, and is the one tournament that every high goal team wants to win," said David Cummings, Chairman of USPAGL. "We are excited to be a part of the tournament and look forward to cheering on the two young up-and-coming stars, Juan Bollini Jr. and Grant Ganzi, and the rest of U.S. Polo Assn. team over the coming weeks."

About the United States Polo Association®

The U.S. Polo Association (USPA) was organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo, coordinating the activities of its member clubs and registered players, arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games, and providing rules, handicaps and conditions for those tournaments, competitions and games, including the safety and welfare of participants and mounts.

USPA was founded in 1890, making it the second oldest sports governing body in the United States. USPA is currently comprised of almost 300 member clubs with thousands of individual playing members and oversees more than 40 national annual tournaments.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States. With worldwide distribution through 1,000 mono-branded stores, independent retail, department stores and ecommerce, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in approximately 150 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA, and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual property, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Additionally, USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring polo to consumers and fans around the world.

For media and general inquiries, please contact: Shannon Stilson, Senior Director of Marketing: sstilson@uspagl.com, +001.561.227.6994.

For more information, please visit http://www.uspolo.org.

