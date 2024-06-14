Following the Americas selection competition in New Orleans, Team USA is

advancing to the 2025 finals in Lyon, France

NAPA, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. is heading to Lyon, France in January 2025 to compete at the Bocuse d'Or, the world's most prestigious culinary competition! Team USA Head Chef Stefani De Palma and Commis Bradley Waddle secured their spot on the international stage following a 5-hour and 30-minute battle in New Orleans, LA. They faced eight countries from North, Central, and South America.

Team USA is advancing to the Bocuse d'Or 2025 finals in Lyon, France after winning Gold in the Americas selection Post this Team USA Wins Gold in Bocuse d'Or Americas Selection. Pictured (L-R): Team USA Commis Bradley Waddle, President Devin Knell, Head Chef Stefani De Palma, Head Coach Sebastian Gibrand. (Photo Credit: Ken Goodman)

Team USA secured the Gold and was selected to advance along with two-person teams from Canada (Silver), Mexico (Bronze), Chile (4th place), and Colombia (5th place). When they reach Lyon, Team USA will once again face these finalists from the Americas selection, alongside finalists from Africa, Asia, and Europe—a total of 24 teams from around the world are vying for the Gold medal.

"I'm so proud to be representing the United States. It's rewarding to see all of our training lead to this result. I'm the type of person who is focused on one goal at a time and now my eyes are set on what we need to accomplish in Lyon," said De Palma who has spent the last nine-months training in preparation for the Americas selection with Commis Waddle. "We're so impressed by the final plates and platters presented by the other teams and admire the workmanship and professionalism they showed throughout the competition."

Each team in the competition was tasked with completing the Bocuse d'Or's two iconic tests: the theme on a plate and the platter theme, both featuring the host region's local and emblematic products, which include wild boar rack, grits, alligator sausage, whole white shrimp, Murder Point oysters, and jumbo lump crab meat. To secure their spot in the finals, Team USA prepared a dish entitled "California's Celebration of Louisiana Shellfish" and a platter entitled "Golden State Soul: California Meets the Bayou".

"Our victory in the Americas selection is a result of dedication and commitment. Team USA showcased their innovative ideas for presentation at the highest level. It is important to acknowledge the coaches, chefs, mentors, and supporters who have been an integral part of this success. We are very proud of Chef De Palma and Commis Waddle and look forward to the Finals in Lyon," said Chef Thomas Keller who is a founding member of Ment'or and President of the Foundation's Board of Directors alongside chef co-founders and fellow board members Daniel Boulud and Jérôme Bocuse. Chef Keller is also an active mentor for Team USA along with some of the country's most highly regarded culinary talents.

Since Ment'or was formed in 2008 by Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, and Jérôme Bocuse, competitors representing Team USA have regularly finished within the Top 10 and have secured both the Gold and Silver medals at the finals in Lyon. The mission for the organization was, and continues to be, focused on inspiring culinary excellence and supporting the next generation of young professionals as they continue to elevate the cuisine in America. The American teams Ment'or has trained for the the finals in Lyon include:

2009 : Chef Timothy Hollingsworth and Commis Adina Guest of The French Laundry placed sixth overall

2011 : Chef James Kent and Commis Tom Allan of Eleven Madison Park placed tenth overall

2013 : Chef Richard Rosendale and Commis Corey Siegel of The Greenbrier placed seventh overall

2015 : Chef Philip Tessier and Commis Skylar Stover of The French Laundry placed second overall, securing the Silver medal and marking the first time America stood on the podium

2017 : Chef Mathew Peters and Commis Harrison Turone, formerly of Per Se, won America's first Gold medal

2019 : Chef Matt Kirkley and Commis Mimi Chen placed ninth overall

2023 : Chef Jeffery Hayashi and Commis Franco Fugel placed ninth overall

Meet Team USA 2025

Head Chef Stefani De Palma

Southern California native De Palma, originally from Arcadia, California, is most well-known for her nearly 15-year tenure at Addison, San Diego's only three-star Michelin restaurant. She assumed the position of chef de cuisine at Addison in 2016, at age 27, after holding roles on both the sweet and savory sides of the kitchen. Her contributions alongside her mentor Executive Chef William Bradley helped shepherd the restaurant to its award-winning status. De Palma studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, CA and externed in Italy before joining the Addison team where she was committed to strengthening the team and helping the restaurant achieve its Michelin star status.

Stefani's Notable Awards

InsideHook 20 Chefs to Watch in 2024

Team USA selection for the Bocuse d'Or (2023)

Eater Young Guns semi-finalist (2017)

Zagat 30 under 30 (2017)

Commis Bradley Waddle

Hailing from Redding, CA, Waddle has memories of cooking in his parents kitchen dating back to age 9. Now, the 22-year-old chef is representing the U.S. on an international stage as commis for Team USA. His hands-on culinary training started at age 17 as a line cook. Waddle quickly progressed to more advanced kitchens after moving to Napa Valley to work at Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge under renowned Chef Thomas Keller. This was followed by a 10-month stint with one of England's most well-known chefs Michael Caines at the one Michelin star restaurant at Lympstone Manor hotel, and a commis position at Chef Keller's Ad Hoc Restaurant.

Bradley's Notable Awards

Best Commis (2024)

Team USA selection for the Bocuse d'Or (2023)

For more information about Team USA and Ment'or, visit https://www.mentorbkb.org/ .

About Ment'or

Ment'or is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation that aims to educate and inspire excellence in young culinary professionals and champions the diversity and creativity of the traditions and quality of cuisine in America. Ment'or is led by founders Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Jérôme Bocuse, as well as an esteemed Culinary Council of over sixty renowned chefs. Educational grants and internship opportunities are offered to culinary professionals through the Ment'or Continuing Education Grant Program, which has awarded almost $2 million in grants since 2014 to young chefs all across the U.S. The Young Chef and Commis Competition series offer yet another opportunity for them to further their careers. Additionally, the organization established the Ment'or Giving Fund to help support those who are the backbone of the restaurant profession in times of crisis. Ment'or is also responsible for recruiting, training, and funding the promising young American chefs who represent Team USA in the prestigious biennial Bocuse d'Or competition, held in Lyon, France. Follow the journey on Instagram , Facebook , and X .

