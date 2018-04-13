Team USA Wins The 2018 Americas Selection

Head Chef Matthew Kirkley and Commis Mimi Chen competed on Friday, April 13th and presented their winning interpretation of Chilean Salmon Roulade and Suckling Pig to the acclaimed panel of judges.

"We have embarked on our challenge for 2019 with a new team but the same goal: to make our country and our profession proud," said Chef Thomas Keller, President of Ment'or BKB, who led the 2017 U.S. team to their first gold win. "Placing in the top five continues the promise we made to Monsieur Paul to realize his dream of seeing the United States compete in Lyon. Chef Matthew Kirkley is our next chapter and we are confident in both he and Commis Mimi Chen leading Team USA."

"It has been an exciting week and an honor to compete in the Americas continental selection for the first time, Head Coach Robert Sulatycky said. "Our exposure to the unique cuisine and culture of Mexico has been invaluable. We are happy to have advanced to the finals and are looking forward to defending our title."

"We are honored to represent Team USA and continue to build the legacy for our country at The Bocuse d'Or. The impressive grace, warmth, and hospitality of our hosts here in Mexico City is to be admired, and proven a significant part of our journey on the Road to Lyon," Head Chef Matthew Kirkley shared.

Team USA made history in 2017 with a historic Gold Medal win from Chef Mathew Peters. In 2015, Chef Philip Tessier ascended the podium for the first time at the 2015 Bocuse d'Or, winning the silver medal. After this victory at the Americas Selection, Team USA will again compete for the highest honor at the world's most prestigious culinary competition in 2019. Head Chef Matthew Kirkley and Commis Mimi Chen, trained with Team USA President Chef Thomas Keller, Vice President Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, MN, Head Coach Robert Sulatycky of IQ Kitchen, as well as assistant coaches Chef Eric Anderson of COI in San Francisco and Chef Claude Le-Tohic, most recently of Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas. Rounding out the team are assistants; Daniel Garcia, Jordan Guevara and Alice Kim.

Bocuse d'Or is one of the most demanding cooking competitions, and every two years, 60 countries select one of their best chefs to represent their nation. The 24 countries that will continue onward to the finals will cook in front of thousands of cheering fans hoping to bring home the gold. Team USA is recruited, trained and funded by the ment'or BKB Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization devoted to inspiring culinary excellence in young professionals and preserving the traditions and quality of cuisine in America. This year also marks ment'or's 10th anniversary and sadly, the passing of Chef Monsieur Paul Bocuse, the man responsible for breathing life into the foundation. His firm belief that Team USA belonged on the global culinary stage led to the founding of this organization.

For more information about the Foundation visit www.mentorbkb.org or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the ment'or BKB Foundation

The ment'or BKB Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire excellence in young culinary professionals and preserve the traditions and quality of classic cuisine in America. Ment'or is led by a Board of Directors including Chefs Jérôme Bocuse, Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller, as well as an esteemed Culinary Council of over 40 renowned chefs nationwide who act as mentors for young chefs, serve in an advisory capacity to the organization and participate in fundraising events. Educational grants and internships are offered to young professionals through the Grants Program and a series of Young Chef Competitions for young professionals provide further opportunity to advance their careers in the culinary world. Ment'or is also responsible for recruiting, training and financially supporting the promising young American chefs who compete on behalf of the United States in the prestigious Bocuse d'Or competition, held in Lyon France, every two years.

About the Head Chef Matthew Kirkley

Chef Matthew Kirkley's relationship with seafood began on the docks of Chesapeake Bay, where he often went crab fishing with his father. In 2001, Chef Kirkley entered the Culinary Institute of America and began his career at Philadelphia's Striped Bass after graduation. In 2006, Chef Kirkley staged in Europe at the Fat Duck and Le Gavroche in London as well as Le Meurice in Paris. Upon returning to the US, Chef Kirkley has held esteemed positions at Restaurant Joël Robuchon, L2O under Chef Laurent Gras, followed by Ria in the Elysian Hotel Chicago, and in 2011, Chef Chef Kirkley returned to the kitchen of L2O as Chef/Partner, leading L2O's team to two Michelin stars for three consecutive years. In 2015, Chef Kirkley moved to San Francisco to take the helm of COI, following in the footsteps of celebrated Chef Daniel Patterson and elevated the restaurant from two Michelin stars to three Michelin Stars in 2017.

About the Commis Mimi Chen

Mimi Chen became interested in the culinary arts while attending high school, when she participated in a C-CAP competition and earned a full scholarship to the International Culinary Center (ICC). In preparation for culinary school, Commis Chen interned at Café Boulud and upon graduation from ICC, she was offered a position at Restaurant DANIEL, where she continued to learn and grow as a cook. In 2016, Commis Chen took first place in the Ment'or Commis Competition. This win awarded her the opportunity to stage with Team USA 2017 and join them in Lyon for the Bocuse d'Or finals. She became part of the first-ever American team to win Gold. Prior to becoming the Commis for Team USA 2019, Mimi was working with Chef Kirkley at COI in San Francisco, CA.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-usa-wins-the-2018-americas-selection-300629949.html

SOURCE ment’or BKB Foundation

Related Links

http://www.mentorbkb.org

