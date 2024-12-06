Team Velocity® Announces Latest Breakthrough Technology with Automated Deal Alerts and Customer Scoring

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new major enhancement to the Apollo® Customer Experience Platform (CXP), dealers partnering with Team Velocity can now unlock the power of automated customer scoring and real-time alerts with Deal Alerts. As customers engage throughout their journey, Apollo's predictive technology dynamically ranks and scores them, sending instant notifications when they hit custom thresholds. Powered by Apollo and intelligent predictive technology, Deal Alerts deliver closing ratios 3-4x higher than traditional sales leads, often within just five days – and best of all, there's no cost to the dealer.

Deal Alerts are the latest major enhancement to the Apollo Customer Experience Platform.

"Deal Alerts take our platform's predictive capabilities to the next level," said David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO at Team Velocity. "With this latest innovation, we're making it easier for dealers to connect with customers who are truly ready to buy. By focusing on what really matters, dealers can now spend less time on guesswork and more time building genuine, productive relationships with qualified leads. It's about turning data-driven insights into impactful customer experiences that are proven to convert."

This innovative enhancement empowers dealers to further leverage the Command Center, enabling them to proactively prioritize leads, close more deals, and bridge CRM gaps. Apollo's Deal Alert technology intelligently filters website activity, distinguishing between shoppers (inventory searches, trade value estimates) and buyers (based on purchase history, service activity, and intent). Once identified, buyers are segmented into one of three high-value categories – Previous Buyer, Service Customer, and Conquest Customer – and assigned a dynamic score that reflects their likelihood to purchase. Updated every 30 minutes, these scores ensure dealers have real-time insights to act on hot opportunities before they're missed.

During beta testing, Murgado Automotive Group and Yark Automotive Group saw the immediate effects of Team Velocity's new Deal Alert rollout. Averaging 4 days from alert to sale, the dealer groups are a shining example of the importance of intelligent lead scoring technology.

"Deal Alerts have revolutionized the way we handle leads, turning what used to be guesswork into a precise, efficient process," said Mario Murgado Jr., Director of Marketing and Operations at Murgado Automotive Group. "Instantly identifying the customers most ready to buy lets our teams focus on high-value opportunities, driving results faster than we ever imagined."

"We're now closing deals at lightning speed—often within just a few days. It's a true game-changer that's brought our stores to the next level," said Billy Yark, Vice President and CMO at Yark Automotive Group.

To learn more about Deal Alerts or to schedule a demo, please visit https://teamvelocitymarketing.com/websites/.

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car buying and vehicle ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, our Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information, please visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com.

SOURCE Team Velocity