Team Velocity Announces New Partnership with Audi North America

Fueled by its revolutionary technology platform, Apollo®, Team Velocity offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent and automated digital advertising products, Apollo Ads and Apollo Video. What makes these products so unique is an offer management system that generates dynamic payments for every new and pre-owned vehicle to provide a VIN-based strategy that outperforms the average industry results by more than double. Apollo Ads creates and manages thousands of data-rich paid search, remarketing, and online display ads across Google, Bing and Facebook. Every ad is created and updated automatically with dynamic content like payments, current incentives, vehicle details, and more.

Also included in Team Velocity's digital portfolio is a one-of-a-kind video advertising product, Apollo Video. An integration with video tech leader, Advid™, automates the entire process, from creation to distribution to management. Payment-based video ads are created for every Audi model, updated nightly to reflect changes in inventory, incentives, and pricing, then uploaded to YouTube. Apollo Video fully integrates with Apollo Ads, boosting performance and ensuring consistency across every digital touchpoint.

Team Velocity is one of six preferred digital vendors in Audi's Partner Program for Digital Advertising. Team Velocity's involvement in Audi's digital program enables all Audi retailers to deliver a highly-personalized and relevant online experience to their consumers across every digital medium. These capabilities not only make dealers' digital and video advertising scalable and cost-effective, but deliver twice the results with half the cost.

"We are incredibly honored to be selected as one of the preferred vendors for

Audi's first official Digital Advertising Program," says David Boice, CEO and

Co-Founder of Team Velocity. Over the last couple of years, we have seen a

tremendous success rate for our current Audi dealers and only hope to extend

these accomplishments to dealers across the nation," says David Boice,

Co-Founder and CEO of Team Velocity.

For more information about Team Velocity and the Audi Digital Advertising Program, please visit: https://teamvelocitymarketing.com/audi

About Team Velocity:

Team Velocity® is revolutionizing the automotive industry with cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to help dealers sell and service more cars. Made by dealers, for dealers, Team Velocity's proprietary technology platform, Apollo®, analyzes years of sales and service data to predict who will buy, what they will buy, and when they are ready to serve. Apollo's sophisticated AI automates the entire communication and marketing process by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint online and offline touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information, visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com.

SOURCE Team Velocity Marketing

Related Links

http://teamvelocitymarketing.com

