Team Velocity Awarded AWA Vanguard Award at NADA - Releases First Automated Video Advertising Tool

"We are excited to be recognized for our hard work and innovation and look forward to our dealers benefitting from our latest technology developments as we continue to create intelligent, automated solutions," says Joe High, Senior Vice President at Team Velocity.

Team Velocity was recognized for their ground-breaking technology platform, Apollo®. Apollo eliminates the risks of traditional marketing techniques by utilizing sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and marketing automation technology to increase revenue and efficiencies for both dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Apollo's AI automatically generates dynamic, offer-based campaigns through omni-channels including search, display, social, pre-roll, email, text, direct mail, personal websites and landing pages. Apollo eliminates the need for multiple platforms by combining everything into one easy-to-use, automated platform that reaches each dealership's Perfect Prospects® with a consistent message across all marketing channels and is the only platform that runs automatically 24/7, producing hyper-personalized, payment-based ads on real inventory.

Through an extensive review process, the experts at PCG review, research, and rate the best products for car dealers to incorporate into their process or showroom. The AWA awards companies that are on the forefront of new development or ideas to pave the way of the future of the automotive industry.

"This year we started a new tradition by selecting four companies that stood apart from the field of 57 products reviewed this year," says Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies. "[Apollo's] seamless integration of online marketing and direct mail, through state-of-the-art technology, is jaw-dropping. We congratulate Team Velocity for being named a 2018 Vanguard Award winner and thank them for participating in this year's review process."

Amongst Team Velocity's recent technology innovations comes the first-ever automated video advertising tool, AdVid™. Within a matter of minutes, Apollo uses AdVid to build dynamic, payment-based videos for every make and model the dealership sells, and automatically delivers them on YouTube. Every video is automatically updated nightly as inventory, incentives and pricing changes using a proprietary API Team Velocity developed for YouTube. Dealerships can now experience the ease and scalability of serving thousands of unique, payment-based pre-roll videos that are used for re-targeting and behavioral for in-market shoppers.

Dealers who are interested in reading the full review of Apollo and all award recipients, can download the AWA Research Report here.

About Team Velocity: Team Velocity™ is revolutionizing the automotive industry with cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to help dealers sell and service more cars. Made by dealers, for dealers, Team Velocity's proprietary technology platform Apollo® analyzes years of sales and service data to predict who will buy, what they will buy and when they are ready to service. Apollo's sophisticated AI automates the entire communication and marketing process by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue. Predict, track, sell and service more customers all from the palm of your hand.

For more information, visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com.

MORE ABOUT AWA AND THE VANGUARD AWARD.

For over nine years, the AWA has become a benchmark in the automotive industry for outlining technology that enables dealerships and OEMs to aid their revenue with cutting-edge technology in digital marketing, design and social media. The qualified experts at PCG conduct thorough reviews and research the best products for car dealers to optimize their investment and deliver the best customer experience. The AWA Vanguard Award is awarded to the top four most innovating technology products in the industry. PCG undergoes a rigorous review process that encompasses over 57 of the best products on the market in 2018.

For more information about PCG and the AWA, visit awa.autos.com.

