Team Wendy Offers Modified Version of the M-216™ Ski Helmet for Alpine Skiers and Snowboarders

Cleveland-based Team Wendy offers exceptional head protection systems for thousands across the military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports communities. The modified M-216 helmet still includes the most popular features that skiers crave. The helmet comes with removable ear cups and a glass-reinforced polycarbonate shroud that can be used to mount accessories like a light or GoPro camera; but excludes some tactical features like side accessory rails and a Princeton Tec ® light, both of which come standard with the Backcountry version.

In celebration of the launch of this updated option, Team Wendy also announced that it will offer a pre-ski season sale on both versions of the M-216, which will both be available at a 20% discount through teamwendy.com beginning today. The one-week sale runs through 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Standard retail pricing for the M-216 is $198.95 in Black/Gray, Red/Gray and White/Gray and $228.95 in MultiCam® Alpine and MultiCam Black.

"We thought it was important to have a version of the M-216 that was friendlier for skiing enthusiasts," said Mike Romanchek, director of sales and business development for Team Wendy. "We know they need dependable head protection, but everyday skiers don't share the same tactical mounting needs as a military operator or search and rescue professional."

"This helmet gives them everything they need and nothing they don't," he added.

The original M-216 Backcountry Ski SAR helmet is in use by the U.S. Army's 10th Special Forces Group for winter warfare training. Both the original version and the new modified version feature a hybrid composite shell design. An ABS hard front shell provides reinforcement for mounted accessories while an in-mold PC rear shell reduces weight.

Both versions feature 14 total vents: eight crown (adjustable), two front (passive open), four rear (fixed open) for maximum cooling in times of high exertion. Both helmets are available on TeamWendy.com and Amazon.

ABOUT TEAM WENDY®

Team Wendy is a family-owned company dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company's namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry.

Team Wendy was recognized as a winner of the Cleveland Top Workplaces 2019 award by The Plain Dealer and was also named one of NorthCoast 99's Best Places to Work in Northeast Ohio in 2016.

Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.

